A new poll shows Trump has a major shot at being reelected in 2020

President Donald Trump received the highest approval rating of his presidency in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey showed Trump’s approval rating at 44%, the highest he’s received in Washington Post-ABC News polling in his tenure thus far.

The poll also found that the vast majority of those who approve of Trump would prefer him as president over former Vice President Joe Biden. This was true even for voters who said Trump’s behavior has been unpresidential.

Most Americans still disapprove of the job Trump is doing, according to the most recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, but it’s a slim majority (53%).

Meanwhile, the poll showed Trump’s approval rating at 44% – a five point jump from April. His approval was boosted by the fact a majority of Americans (51%) approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Trump was elected in 2016 with a little under 46% of the popular vote.

The new Washington Post/ABC News poll also found that one in eight voters believe Trump has behaved in an unpresidential way but still approve of his presidency regardless. Two-thirds of this group also said they’d prefer Trump in the White House over former Vice President Joe Biden – a current frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

This suggests Trump has a remarkably loyal base that’s unlikely to be swayed by gaffes or controversies that might arise for the president along the campaign trail.

Last week, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign announced that along with the Republican National Committee it had raised $105 million in the second quarter, blowing 2020 Democrats out of the water when it comes to fundraising.

There are still myriad factors working against Trump. The Washington Post/ABC News poll found more than six in 10 Americans believe Trump has behaved in ways that are unpresidential, for example, and the economy was the lone issue where the president saw majority approval. The poll also found Biden leading Trump by 10 points (53% to 43%) with voters overall when asked who they would support if the election were held today.

But Trump is heading into 2020 with a strong base of support and impressive fundraising numbers. The Democratic party is also quite divided at present, which has leaked into the 2020 race at times and could work in Trump’s favor.

Election Day is over a year from now and a lot could change in the coming months, but the president’s re-election campaign is in a solid position moving forward.