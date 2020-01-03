New Pop-up Venue for So Cantai Market January 2020

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 January 2020 – So Cantai Market is back for a 2nd edition at a new and exciting location outside the Indian Heritage Centre @ 5 Campbell Lane. This event held in conjunction with ARTWALK Little India, is organized by Colorinc Pte Ltd with the support of Singapore Tourism Board.









So Cantai Market is a vibrant outdoor arts and craft market selling colorful ceramic wares, grass straws, artisanal candles, handmade lip balm, wax tablet and more… Visitors can participate in many activities like henna art, kolam making, diya painting or play dress up at the sari photo booth. There will also be non-stop performances throughout the day so just come and be entertained in more ways than one!

Taking place over 2 weekends, the pop-up dates are

10-11 January and 17-18 January 2020

Venue: outside Indian Heritage Centre @ 5 Campbell Lane

Fridays are 12-5pm and Saturdays are from 11am-6pm

Entrance is free

Visitor Information:

For more information, please visit https://www.theadmin.sg/so-cantai-market



