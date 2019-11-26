New Position Control Hinge from Southco Enables Secure Position Control with Minimal User Effort

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – Nov 26, 2019 – Southco has expanded its successful line of constant to rque position control hinges with a new version that enables secure position control with minimal user effort. The E6 One-Way Constant Torque Hinge enables heavy doors and panels to be lifted more easily by removing friction from the hinge in one direction, while providing high torque to hold them securely in place.





Southco’s E6 One-Way Constant Torque Hinge provides reliable positioning with consistent operating efforts, eliminating the need for secondary support components such as gas struts and door stays to hold doors or panels in position. The E6 One-Way Constant Torque Hinge eliminates the resistance in the hinge in one direction, allowing a heavy door or panel or be easily lifted, and offers reliable hold-open functionality that prevents it from closing on the user.

Sealed for outdoor use and constructed from corrosion-resistant materials, the E6 One-Way Constant Torque Hinge offers increased longevity and requires no maintenance or adjustment over the lifetime of most applications, making it an ideal solution for off-highway access panels, automotive center consoles and industrial printers. Southco’s line of position control hinges is available in a wide variety of torque ranges, sizes and materials to satisfy a variety of application requirements.



“The E6 One-Way Constant Torque Hinge offers an economic and reliable alternative to door stays and gas struts typically used in heavy panel operation,” adds Commercial Product Manager Todd Schwanger. “The hinge provides reliable performance, and offers ergonomic and safety benefits by reducing the effort required to open heavy panels and allowing them to be held securely in position.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





