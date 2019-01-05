Apple is about to have a big year — here’s what to expect it to launch in 2019

source Business Insider

Apple has a big year in store for 2019.

We’re expecting new iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more.

But there are a few wildcards to watch out for, including a new pair of noise-cancelling Apple headphones.

Apple had a big 2018 from a product perspective, releasing new iPhones, iPads, MacBook Airs, and Apple Watches.

But that was last year.

Right now, in Apple’s $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park, engineers, marketers, and executives are working on the hardware and software the tech giant will release this year.

Apple never comments on future products, but thanks to a robust ecosystem of journalists, analysts, and rumormongers, we can put together a pretty good preview of what to expect from Apple in 2019. Of course, these are rumors, and they could be wrong, or details might be off.

But it gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Here’s what we think Apple is cooking up:

AirPower

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple said that it planned to release the AirPower wireless charger in 2018 when the iPhone X came out, but the calendar year came and went without an official launch or comment.

But if the product hasn’t been killed, there’s a good chance we see a wireless charger from Apple this year that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. We’d expect Apple to launch a new version of AirPods at the same time that allows the wireless earbuds to charge on AirPower.

An iPhone X battery case.

source Apple

Apple makes its own cases for older iPhones that effectively increase the battery life of the device at the expense of thinness. But it’s never released one for new “X-series” devices, including the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

But 9to5Mac found hints inside Apple code that the company is working on these products, and they could be released soon.

New iPhones

source YouTube/sakitech

Apple will release new iPhones in 2019. This hasn’t been confirmed by the company, but it’s released a new iPhone every year since it came out. The launch is typically in September.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for TF International Securities with a track record of correctly predicting upcoming products, Apple looks poised to release three new phones with the same screen sizes and bodies as the current models.

They’re expected to have updated processors, potentially a triple-lens camera on the back, and a new kind of sensor that would allow the rear camera to sense how far it is away from walls and other objects.

New Apple Watches

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The number of rumors on the new Apple Watch models is surprisingly light, but expect new versions alongside the iPhone launch in September.

Mac Pro

In 2016, Apple pre-announced a desktop computer for programmers, videographers, and other professionals who need the most power possible.

Now it’s time for the new machine to come out. The new Mac Pro is supposed to be “modular,” hinting at some sort of ability for consumers to expand its features, but there aren’t a lot of other details. One thing is clear: it’s going to be very powerful and very expensive.

An external screen for Macs

source Apple

Alongside the new Mac Pro, Apple said it would release a new display for the headless desktop. Apple used to sell a screen called the Thunderbolt Display but it was discontinued in 2016. Expect Apple’s new screen to have a high resolution and a launch date perhaps in July, when Apple holds its annual conference for developers.

MacBook and iMac

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can also expect Apple to refresh its MacBook and iMac computers with the latest Intel chips and other component upgrades. The long-rumored Mac that runs off of an iPhone-style chip doesn’t appear likely for 2019, though.

iPad Mini

In October, a TF International Securities analyst predicted that Apple would release a new iPad model with a smaller screen – a revival of the iPad Mini, which was last updated in 2015. It’s expected to be a low-cost iPad with a screen about 8-inches big.

Over-ear headphones

source Hollis Johnson

The most exciting new product Apple could launch in 2019 is a pair of “high-end over-ear headphones.” The device has been described by both Kuo and Bloomberg.

Apple’s AirPods have been very well received, and these new headphones would likely have high-quality audio, noise-cancelling, and tight integration with the iPhone.

Apple already sells Beats headphones, but these will likely be Apple-branded.

New AirPods

Apple has said that it will release a new pair of AirPods with wireless charging. But there are next-generation versions with additional features in the works too, including noise-cancellation and water-resistance. But the new AirPods will probably get a price increase at the same time, Bloomberg reports.

Whatever Apple launches, we’ll cover what we know as we know it.