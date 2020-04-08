New Quarter-Turn Fastener from Southco Designed for Use in Tight Spaces

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 April 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has introduced a new product to its industry-recognized line of DZUS® Quarter-Turn Fasteners that enables end users to easily fasten and unfasten with a quick, quarter-turn motion in limited-space applications. Southco’s DZUS® D9-52 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fastener features a reduced head diameter, allowing it to be installed in tight spaces and easily accessed via hand or tool actuation.









DZUS® D9-52 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fastener





Southco’s DZUS® D9-52 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fastener features a captive, spring-loaded design that provides accurate, secure engagement and vibration resistance, while helping to prevent damage caused by over tightening. Available in press in and flare in installation styles, the DZUS® D9 Tech Line is available in a variety of stud lengths and mating receptacle options to accommodate varying panel thicknesses. The DZUS® D9-52 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fastener is available with corrosion-resistant steel or UV-resistant prism color over molded heads which allow users to easily differentiate application zones.





“With its compact design footprint and quick quarter-turn to fasten operation, Southco’s new DZUS® D9-52 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fastener saves time and ensures efficient end user connectivity in server chassis and telecom applications,” said Global Product Manager Jim Grady.





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





