New Range of Canon imageRUNNER Multifunction Device Raises the Bar in Security & Reliability

The third generation of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) devices are equipped with system verification tools to safeguard against vulnerabilities and new features such as enhanced OCR to bolster reliability and productivity.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 June 2019 – Canon today announced the new launch of the third generation award-winning imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) range of multifunction devices (MFDs). Designed for the ever-changing work environment of today, these MFDs will meet the wide range of business documentation needs with the highest level of security.











Fig 1: iR-ADV GEN III



The latest editon of the MFDs integrate key security functions such as Encrypted Secure Print, Encrypted PDF and also a secure cloud-based authentication, scanning and account solution that ensures that confidential data is securely transferred within the office environment.

The new iR-ADV is equipped with enhanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to enable higher accuracy and speed of data extraction for creation of text searchable PDF files. As such, it will be easier to copy, paste and reuse information in other materials.





“Data and information are important business assets. At Canon, we believe that companies big or small should be proactive in safeguarding their data against threats and vulnerabilities,” said Mr. Vincent Low, Director & General Manager of Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore. “In addition to enabling a more secure document lifecyle, the third edition MFDs provide an additional layer of security by resisting unknown malware attacks right from the initial device startup. Combined with various productivity-enhancing capabilities, the new MFDs deliver a comprehensive upgrade and help companies stay focused on core business functions by effectively streamlining work processes,” Mr. Low added.





New Security Features Reinforces Data Protection

The new iR-ADV Generation 3 MFDs have additional security feaures which include an all-new device security function that verifies the system at startup, allowing users to safely power-on the MFDs based on Root of Trust (RoT). These countermeasures effectively prevent unknown attacks on the security mechanisms of MFDs which manage some of the most valuable business information.

With a new Syslog protocol, the MFDs send device information to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions which detects threats and sends real-time alerts to immediately mitigate the issues at hand. With improved transparency on device usage, businesses can better manange and deter potential data breaches.







Lifting Workplace Productivity

Designed for maximum ease of use, the the latest MFDs deliver an enhanced user experience with a brand-new User Interface (UI). The new UI enables users to operate the MFDs with greater ease. Users can streamline tasks and eliminate the inconvenience of repetitive operations, significantly improving productivity.







Designed to enhance productivity and user convenience, administrators can determine whether to permit print jobs to be automatically printed upon user authentication, thus facilitating efficiency and time savings.





Accountability with uniFLOW Online Express

With this standard feature, the third edition MFDs enable businesses to manage print environments effortlessly. Requiring no server investment and ongoing maintenance, it provides businesses with central control by tracking print, scan, and copy costs for accurate allocation to users or departments. Users can view valuable usage information within the uniFLOW Online Express Dashboard and identify potential areas for cost savings.

