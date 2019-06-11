8 things true-crime buffs should watch, read, and listen to this month

caption There’s a lot of true-crime content to be consumed this month. source Netflix/Amazon

A lot of true-crime content has been released at the end of May and during the month of June.

Fans of the podcast “My Favorite Murder” may want to read the co-hosts’ new book “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered.”

Those who watch “Mindhunter” on Netflix or who are huge fans of the investigation side of crime may want to read or listen to “The Killer Across The Table.”

Not all true crime is solely focused on murder – check out “The Queen” in both book and podcast form or “This Land” for two very different stories.

“Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8” on Investigation Discovery and Netflix’s “Killer Ratings” are two new multi-part projects worth watching.

From “Making a Murderer” to “Serial,” many popular books, series, and podcasts have likely already been consumed by true-crime buffs. But in this popular genre, new content is constantly being released.

Whether you want to listen to new details related to cases you may already be familiar with or you’d like to read more about the behind-the-scenes investigation process, there’s plenty of new true-crime content to be consumed this month.

Here are some fresh releases for true-crime buffs to watch, listen to, and read in June.

LISTEN: “Man in the Window” from the Los Angeles Times and Wondery dives into the “Golden State Killer” suspect’s life.

caption It delves into the details of the life of the primary suspect in the “Golden State Killer” case. source Los Angeles Times

Both fans of Michelle McNamara’s popular true-crime book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” and those unfamiliar with one of California’s most notorious unsolved crime sprees in history may want to listen to this podcast, which will help listeners learn a bit more about the prime suspect in the infamous “Golden State Killer” or “East Area Rapist” case.

In April, officials arrested Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the primary suspect in the “Golden State Killer” case. He was arrested on charges of 13 counts of murder and authorities also believe he committed more than 50 rapes throughout California in the ’70s and ’80s.

Led by investigative reporter Paige St. John, the podcast promises to share never-before-revealed details about DeAngelo Jr. and his life. “Man in the Window” is also set to include extensive interviews with the people who were close to the alleged killer.

READ OR LISTEN: Critics say “Stay Sexy And Don’t Get Murdered” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark is equal parts hilarious and morbid.

caption The book is written by the co-hosts of the hit podcast “My Favorite Murder.” source Amazon

Whether you already love the immensely popular “My Favorite Murder” podcast or not, you may want to pick up this book that was penned by the show’s hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

Written as a combination of a guide on how to stay safe and survive in the world, a discussion about true-crime, and a dual memoir about the authors’ own pasts, this book has been touted as being both “morbid” and “hilarious.”

If the idea of processing life’s greatest horrors with a sense of humor and bravery in the face of danger appeals to you, you may want to pick up this book. It also comes in the form of an audiobook that’s narrated by the star podcast hosts and features Paul Giamatti.

LISTEN: “This Land” podcast from Crooked Media covers two murders and the jurisdiction of Native-American land.

caption “This Land” is about crime and the jurisdiction of Native-American land. source Crooked Media

This true-crime podcast touches upon the assassination of a Cherokee leader and a murder case that took place nearly two centuries apart. But this podcast is not just about the murder of two men; it’s about land grabs, political machinations, and systemic tribal oppression.

There are more layers to this story than murder and they are all expertly woven together by investigative journalist Rebecca Nagle, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

The podcast is timely, too – it will bring you up to speed on a case that is set to be heard by the US Supreme Court later this year. The Court’s decision might change the way the US views tribal land rights in the state of Oklahoma and beyond.

READ OR LISTEN: “Mindhunter” fans will be interested in “The Killer Across The Table” by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The audiobook is narrated by actor Jonathan Groff.

caption You can listen to this or read a physical copy. source Amazon

If you’ve ever been curious about some of the behind-the-scenes work of true-crime investigations, you may want to read or listen to this book.

In it, John Douglas, a legendary FBI profiler, discusses his interview techniques and some of the most notorious criminals he’s spoken to and learned from.

For those who would rather listen, the audiobook of “The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter” is narrated by actor Jonathan Groff, who plays the fictional Holden Ford on Netflix’s true-crime-inspired series “Mindhunter.” The Ford character is inspired by Douglas himself.

If you’re listening to the audiobook on Audible, you can also listen to an exclusive conversation between Douglas and Groff.

WATCH: “Killer Ratings” on Netflix is about a Brazilian TV host accused of murdering people to get TV ratings.

caption It’s a Netflix true-crime series. source Netflix

Netflix’s original new true-crime docuseries is the true story of Brazilian news show host Wallace Souza, who was accused of masterminding and orchestrating horrific crimes so he could report on them and “solve” them on his show.

He was viewed as a hero until people became suspicious because his camera crew was often first to the scenes of crimes even before authorities.

Souza said he was framed and the case against him remains controversial. Souza died before his trial.

READ: “The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth” by Josh Levin is about Linda Taylor, made famous by Ronald Reagon as “the welfare queen.”

caption There’s a lot more to the story. source Amazon

Through thorough investigative reporting and research, author Josh Levin brings what he says is the true story of Linda Taylor to light in his book.

In the ’70s, Taylor was accused of committing welfare fraud and President Ronald Reagan made her infamous as “the welfare queen” in his speeches. In this story about racism and class warfare, “The Queen” shows readers that there’s a lot more to Taylor’s story, including alleged crimes of kidnapping and murder.

True-crime buffs can also listen to Slate’s tie-in podcast called “The Queen,” which contextualizes the true story behind Taylor and the harsh title she was given.

READ: “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep is a compelling story about a series of murders in the South and writer Harper Lee’s desire to write about them.

caption “Furious Hours” tells a few stories in one book. source Amazon

Covering racial politics in the ’70s and the story of a beloved writer struggling with success, Casey Cep’s “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” is a non-fiction read that appeals to quite a few audiences.

For starters, Cep tells the story of Reverend Willie Maxwell who was accused of murdering five of his relatives for insurance money in the 1970s. Renowned author Harper Lee intended to cover and write about his trial, but Maxwell wasn’t ultimately prosecuted in a court of law – a relative shot and killed him at a funeral.

Lee had experience researching true crime. The “To Kill a Mockingbird” author helped her friend Truman Capote research for the non-fiction novel “In Cold Blood” years earlier and this case was her turn. But that’s not exactly how everything panned out – and that’s a story in itself that Cep also weaves into this book.

WATCH: Investigation Discovery’s four-part special “Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8” looks into the deaths of eight women that could be connected.

caption The cases are still unsolved. source Investigation Discovery

In the span of four years between 2005 and 2009, eight women were found dead in and around Jennings, Louisiana. And although they had varying causes of death, the women are commonly linked to one another particularly because of where they were found.

Both suspects and suspicion have been plentiful in these linked cases but so far, none of them have been solved. This special aims to explore the unsolved cases and put pieces together that may hopefully help further the investigation of these deaths.

Release dates: June 15 and 16