The 4 new Netflix original movies and TV shows released this weekend

caption “Unicorn Store.” source Netflix

Netflix is releasing four new original movies and TV shows this weekend.

They include Brie Larson’s “Unicorn Store” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2.”

Friday is typically a Netflix day. The streaming giant usually releases its new original content on Fridays, just in time for subscribers to binge-watch them the entire weekend.

On Friday, Netflix dropped part two of its supernatural “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” reboot, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”; Brie Larson’s directorial-debut feature, “Unicorn Store,” fresh off her starring role in the blockbuster “Captain Marvel”; and “Our Planet,” Netflix’s own take on hit nature docuseries such as “Planet Earth.”

Below are more details on the four original movies and TV shows Netflix released for this weekend.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2”

source Netflix

Description: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell. Starring Kiernan Shipka.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “The series goes deeper into this culture of witchcraft and reveals that the problems are more systemic than we thought.” – Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly

“Our Planet”

source Netflix

Description: “Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. From the makers of ‘Planet Earth,’ and narrated by Emmy and BAFTA winner Sir David Attenborough.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Our Planet is a desperate plea for conservation wrapped up in stunning camerawork and scope; it does retread some familiar nature documentary ground, but with fresh clarity and urgency.” – Allison Keene, Collider

“Quicksand,” season one

source Netflix

Description: “After a tragedy at a school sends shock waves through a wealthy Stockholm suburb, a seemingly well-adjusted teen finds herself on trial for murder. “

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

“Unicorn Store”

source Netflix

Description: “After failing out of art school and taking a humdrum office job, a whimsical painter gets a chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “‘Unicorn Store’ becomes an argument for itself: If such a tacky fantasy can get produced, then clearly it’s a viable enterprise for grown-ups.” – Scott Tobias, The New York Times