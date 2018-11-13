New Report Shows over 2.6 Million More Users of Modern Contraception in Bangladesh since 2012

Over 7.5 Million Unintended Pregnancies Prevented since July 2017





KIGALI, RWANDA – Media OutReach – 13 November 2018 – A groundbreaking international report shows the use of modern contraception has risen significantly in Bangladesh, preventing over 7.5 million unintended pregnancies, over 3 million unsafe abortions and 6,600 maternal deaths between July 2017 and July 2018. The report also shows the government has increased spending on family planning in Bangladesh.

Almost half of women aged 15-49 in Bangladesh are using modern contraception, with this figure rising to 57% among married women.

Beyond Bangladesh, the report shows more women and girls than ever before are making the voluntary choice to use contraception in the world’s 69 lowest-income countries.

The report entitled FP2020: Catalyzing Collaboration has been produced by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) – a global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to freely decide whether, when, and how many children they want to have. The report for the first time ever includes new data on government spending on family planning in Bangladesh. The report — available electronically [progress.familyplanning2020.org] shows:

In Bangladesh:

Domestic government spending on family planning of $225 million (2016) — for comparison with other countries see page 23 of report at above link

In Bangladesh, among women aged 15-49, an estimated 45.5% or 21.2 million are using a modern method of contraception in 2018. This is 2,637,000 more than in 2012.

The rate has gradually increased to 56.8% among married women.

As a result of modern contraceptive use between July 2017 and July 2018:

○ 7,559,000 unintended pregnancies were prevented

○ 3,025,000 unsafe abortions were averted

○ 6,600 maternal deaths were averted

However, 19.1% of married women aged 15-49 have an unmet need for a modern method of contraception.

Globally:

The number of women and girls using a modern method of contraception in the world’s 69 poorest countries had grown to more than 317 million, as of July 2018.

This is 46 million more users than in 2012 (the year FP2020 was launched) — an increase that is around 30% greater than the historic trend.

Executive Director of Family Planning 2020, Beth Schlachter said:

“Rights-based family planning is a catalyst that unlocks the potential of girls and women in Bangladesh and around the world. Our goal is to ensure that each one is able to exercise her basic rights to self-determination, health, dignity, and equality. This is a core strategy for countries to improve the health and well-being of their citizens and economy.

“Women represent half the global population, and there can be no healthy population globally or in Bangladesh without reproductive health care. As we continue to build the framework for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) we must ensure access to full, free, voluntary contraception is included for all women and girls. As countries build UHC strategies, rights-based family planning and SRHR services must be integrated within primary health care systems.”





A fact sheet with more data specific to Bangladesh from the new report, as well as photo images you are welcome to use, can be found here [ https://we.tl/t-N6t2UUf3Xs ]. If attribution is needed, please attribute to Family Planning 2020.

