New Report Shows Use of Modern Contraception on the Rise in the Philippines

KIGALI, RWANDA – Media OutReach – 13 November 2018 – A groundbreaking international report on family planning shows the use of modern contraception on the rise in the Philippines, as family planning is increasingly viewed as critical to the country’s economic prospects. The report also shows modern contraception has prevented over 2.5 million unintended pregnancies and over 600,000 unsafe abortions between July 2017 and July 2018.

Despite the strong progress, nearly one-in-three married women aged 15-49 still have unmet need for modern contraception.





Beyond the Philippines, the report shows more women and girls than ever before are making the voluntary choice to use contraception in the world’s 69 lowest-income countries.

The report entitled FP2020 Catalyzing Collaboration has been produced by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) – a global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to freely decide whether, when, and how many children they want to have. The report for the first time ever includes new data on government spending on family planning in the Philippines. The report — available electronically [here — insert link] shows:

In the Philippines:

Since 2012 the Philippines Government through the Family Planning Program of Department of Health has allotted a total amount of PhP 4.3 Billion or US$83 Million for the procurement of family planning commodities alone.

In the Philippines, among women aged 15-49, an estimated 25.8% or 7.1 million are using a modern method of contraception in 2018. This is 1,236,000 more than in 2012.

The rate of modern contraceptive use among married women has increased to 41.2%

As a result of modern contraceptive use between July 2017 and July 2018:

○ 2,549,000 unintended pregnancies were prevented

○ 601,000 unsafe abortions were averted

○ 1,200 maternal deaths were averted

However, 30.9% of married women aged 15-49 have an unmet need for a modern method of contraception.

The new Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 features family planning as a key strategy to achieve AmBisyon Natin 2040: the Filipino people’s national vision to achieve a strongly-rooted, comfortable, and secure life. The government’s goal is to achieve zero unmet need for family planning by 2040.





Globally:

The number of women and girls using a modern method of contraception in the world’s 69 poorest countries had grown to more than 317 million, as of July 2018.

This is 46 million more users than in 2012 (the year FP2020 was launched) — an increase that is around 30% greater than the historic trend.

Executive Director of Family Planning 2020, Beth Schlachter said:

“Rights-based family planning is a catalyst that unlocks the potential of girls and women in the Philippines and around the world. Our goal is to ensure that each one is able to exercise her basic rights to self-determination, health, dignity, and equality. This is a linchpin strategy for countries to improve the health and well-being of their citizens and economy.

“Women represent half the global population, and there can be no healthy population globally or in the Philippines without reproductive health care. As we continue to build the framework for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we must ensure access to full, free, voluntary contraception is included for all women and girls. As countries build UHC strategies, rights-based family planning and SRHR services must be integrated within primary health care systems.”





