New Report Shows Use of Modern Contraception Rising in Afghanistan

KIGALI, RWANDA – Media OutReach – 13 November 2018 – A groundbreaking international report shows the use of modern contraception on the rise in Afghanistan, with 343,000 more women using modern contraception compared to 2012. The report also shows modern contraception prevented over 400,000 unintended pregnancies and 163,000 unsafe abortions between July 2017 and July 2018.

While almost one-in-three married women aged 15-49 have unmet need for modern contraception, the report shows Afghanistan is making significant progress in family planning and taking their commitments seriously.

Beyond Afghanistan, the report shows more women and girls than ever before are making the voluntary choice to use contraception in the world’s 69 lowest-income countries.

The report entitled FP2020: Catalyzing Collaboration has been produced by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) – a global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to freely decide whether, when, and how many children they want to have. The report for the first time ever includes new data on government spending on family planning in Afghanistan. The report — available electronically [ progress.familyplanning2020.org ] shows:

In Afghanistan:

Domestic government spending on family planning of $1.1 million (2016) — for comparison with other countries see page 23 of report at above link.

A youth health line is now available in all Provinces and offers health information including family planning and reproductive health information to individuals who call in.

In Afghanistan, among all women aged 15-49, an estimated 13.9% or 1.2 million are using a modern method of contraception in 2018. This is 343,000 more than in 2012.

The modern contraceptive prevalence rate is estimated to have increased to over 20% among married women.

As a result of modern contraceptive use between July 2017 and July 2018:

○ 407,000 unintended pregnancies were prevented

○ 163,000 unsafe abortions were averted

○ 910 maternal deaths were averted

However, 28.1% of married women aged 15-49 have an unmet need for a modern method of contraception





Globally:

The number of women and girls using a modern method of contraception in the world’s 69 poorest countries had grown to more than 317 million, as of July 2018.

This is 46 million more users than in 2012 (the year FP2020 was launched) — an increase that is around 30% greater than the historic trend.

Executive Director of Family Planning 2020, Beth Schlachter said:

“Rights-based family planning is a catalyst that unlocks the potential of girls and women in Afghanistan and around the world. Our goal is to ensure that each one is able to exercise her basic rights to self-determination, health, dignity, and equality. This is a core strategy for countries to improve the health and well-being of their citizens and economy.

“Women represent half the global population, and there can be no healthy population globally or in Afghanistan without reproductive health care. As we continue to build the framework for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we must ensure access to full, free, voluntary contraception is included for all women and girls. As countries build UHC strategies, rights-based family planning and SRHR services must be integrated within primary health care systems.”





