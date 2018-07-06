New research shows that toddlers that lived 3 million years ago could walk upright and climb trees

Scientists have found fossils that are millions of years old, and it tells us more about what our early ancestors would have been like. ScienceAdvances

Recent research has found that more than three million years ago, as mankind was just evolving, toddlers were adept not only on their feet, but also in the trees.

A three million year old fossil of a primate called the Australopithecus afarensis (A.afarensis) was analysed, and the tiny fossilised foot revealed some of the capabilities of those who lived back then, magazine Science Advances reported.

No larger than a human thumb, it belonged to a primate type called the hominid – who would have likely been our precedents – and it sheds some light on how our early ancestors could have been.

The research found that the toddler-aged A.afarensis were capable of standing and walking upright on their two feet, and surprisingly, also capable of climbing trees adeptly.

This does not mean however that the child would have been any more capable than a toddler today.

Although they could also use their ability of speed to escape predators, the report also said that the child, who was probably “similar in size to a chimpanzee of comparable age”, would still have been entirely dependable on his or her parents and were “often actively carried by adults”.

These fossils are extremely rare to find, and the one found was almost entirely embedded in matrix, a ground substance, so only a few parts of the broken bone could be observed externally.