New “SAFE STEPS Kids” Programme to Educate Young Children in Asia on Saving Lives During Emergencies

Prudence Foundation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Cartoon Network team up to present safety information in a fun and innovative way

The safety awareness programme, which will be rolled out across Asia, comprises a series of videos in three categories: Disasters, First Aid and Road Safety





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 July 2019 – Parents will be able to breathe more easily knowing that The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears and The Amazing World of Gumball are on hand to save the day by teaching their children survival and life saving tips. SAFE STEPS Kids, a new safety awareness programme developed by Prudence Foundation in partnership with Cartoon Network and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has officially launched today. The programme aims to equip millions of children across Asia with actionable information designed to save lives in the event of emergencies or disaster situations.





In 2014, Manny Pacquiao, international boxing champion and humanitarian, helped launch the successful, more adult-focused SAFE STEPS programme, which sought to enhance disaster preparedness and awareness by providing vital survival tips in response to natural disasters. Since then, the programme has expanded to cover other critical topics including Road Safety, which features Michelle Yeoh, international renowned actress and Global Road Safety Ambassador for UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, and First Aid, which features a lifeguard from Bali, a Red Cross Volunteer from Singapore and a doctor from the Philippines, to raise safety awareness and provide educational information to help save lives.





Now Prudence Foundation’s SAFE STEPS programme is aiming to reach a younger generation with the help of Cartoon Network’s well-loved cartoon characters. SAFE STEPS Kids includes a series of kid-centric, practical and easy-to-understand tips through a medium they know and love.





Marc Fancy, Executive Director, Prudence Foundation, said, “Globally, around 3.5 million people die every year due to unintentional injuries. Arguably, children are at even greater risk of harm than adults, so it is vital that they know how to stay safe and react to emergencies. Through SAFE STEPS Kids, we aim to build a more resilient community and future generation.”





SAFE STEPS Kids comprises a series of 12 50-second public service announcements. Each video features a set of characters from a well-known Cartoon Network series who will anchor the storytelling process to raise awareness and provide educational information. The messages, which address three types of key life-threating issues, are approved by IFRC.





The first category of videos to launch focuses on Disasters, featuring the irrepressible superhero trio, The Powerpuff Girls. Later in the year, the First Aid episodes will be rolled out, featuring We Bare Bears; followed by videos on Road Safety featuring characters from The Amazing World of Gumball.





Xavier Castellanos, Regional Director of IFRC Asia Pacific said, “As part of our collective commitment to develop a culture of safety across Asia, SAFE STEP Kids programme is a great opportunity to boost the critical work that IFRC and its national societies have been carrying out through school safety or humanitarian education, including on disaster risk reduction and health promotion.”





The videos will be hosted on the SAFE STEPS Kids website ( www.safestepskids.com ) and complement a series of collaterals that will be distributed to schools and communities across the country.





Leslie Lee, Vice President of Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific, added: “This unique partnership uses characters from shows that are really well loved across the region. As the leading kids’ channel in Asia, Cartoon Network can create content that helps make this important message resonate with kids and their parents. Once again, the day is saved thanks to The Powerpuff Girls…with help from their friends from The Amazing World of Gumball and We Bare Bears.”





These videos will air on Cartoon Network in eight markets: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines, and on Cartoon Network’s social and online video platforms, websites and apps, including Cartoon Network Watch and Play.





Watch the videos here: https://www.safestepskids.com/disasters and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5NDOzMv7j0





About Prudence Foundation

Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia*. Its mission is to secure the future of communities by enhancing education, health and safety. The Foundation runs regional programmes as well as local programmes in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long-term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.





For more information please visit: www.prudencefoundation.com





*Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc of the United Kingdom. Neither Prudential Corporation Asia nor Prudential plc are affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America. In Taiwan and Korea, Prudential Corporation Asia trades under the PCA name for its insurance business. Its asset management business in Asia operates under the name Eastspring Investments.





About Cartoon Network Asia Pacific

Cartoon Network, the number one kids’ channel in Asia Pacific, offers the best in original animated content including the multi-award-winning global hits Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go!, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Adventure Time and We Bare Bears.





Cartoon Network is available in 29 countries throughout Asia Pacific and is currently seen in more than 135 million pay-TV homes. Internationally, it is seen in 192 countries and over 400 million homes, and is an industry leader with a global offering of the best in award-winning animated entertainment for kids and families.





The brand is known for putting its fans at the centre of everything by applying creative thinking and innovation across multiple platforms. Cartoon Network also reaches millions more through its websites, games and apps, including Cartoon Network Watch and Play. Cartoon Network, companion brand to Boomerang and POGO, is created and distributed by Turner, a WarnerMedia company.





For more information please visit: www.cartoonnetworkasia.com





About International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC)

IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network, comprising 190 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives and promote dignity around the world.





For more information please visit: www.ifrc.org