New Series of Artesyn CRPS Server Power Supplies Includes Industry’s Highest Power 2.4 kW Model

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 March 2019 – At the Open Compute Summit today, Artesyn Embedded Technologies announced a new series of power supplies following the Intel® Common Redundant Power Supply (CRPS) specification, which includes a 2400 watt model, the highest power available in the industry in this form factor, offering a market-leading power density of 75 watts per cubic inch (W/in3).









With individual power ratings from 550 W up to 2400 W, Artesyn’s new CSU series provides makers of compute, networking and storage infrastructure in enterprise IT, cloud and hyperscale environments with power capacity flexibility. The common form, fit, and function for all products in the series future-proofs system designs. The series can address a server manufacturer’s range from cost-sensitive entry level systems to power-hungry, high performance servers with space constraints. The CSU series is housed in a compact 1U high enclosure measuring just 2.89 x 7.28 inches (73.5 x 185.0 mm), achieved by using the latest power switching technology and high density component packaging techniques.





The CSU series generates a main output of 12.2 Vdc for feeding downstream dc-dc converters in systems using distributed power architectures. A 12 Vdc standby output can be used for power management or supervisory circuitry. Many of the models in Artesyn’s CSU series are available with options for input and airflow direction, enabling deployment in environments from enterprises to traditional data centers, -48 Vdc data centers, and telecom central offices. The DC input option can also be used to power equipment from battery backup.





Active current sharing helps maximize cost effectiveness by eliminating the need for additional components when paralleling multiple power supplies for very high current applications. These hot-pluggable power supplies support N+1 or N+N redundant architectures, cold redundancy mode, and system power throttling.





All AC-input models in the family are certified for 80 PLUS® Platinum level efficiency, peaking at 94%, and offer low total harmonic current distortion (iTHD) at light loads (EN61000-3-2).





CSU series power supplies can be remotely set-up, monitored and controlled using Artesyn’s universal PMBus™ graphical user interface, which enables users to implement sophisticated power management schemes with minimal additional components.





All models offer overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage, overtemperature and fan fault protection.





Artesyn will be showcasing the CSU series and other power technology related to the Open Compute Project (OCP) on booth D7 at the San Jose Convention Center on March 14th and 15th.



