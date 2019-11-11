All the new shows you can watch on Disney+ — from ‘The Mandalorian’ to new Pixar shorts

source Disney+/Business Insider

Disney+ has a ton of new shows based on big franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, High School Musical, and Lizzie McGuire.

There’ll also be a lot of non-fiction shows and documentaries that will be a big draw for Disney+ like “Encore!” featuring Kristen Bell, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and a program all about Disney Imagineering that hardcore Disney fans like myself will definitely enjoy.

Yearly subscription to Disney+ are $69.99/year ($5.83/month) and monthly plans are $6.99/month ($83.88/year). There’s also a package with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

Whichever plan you go with, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth. There is so much to watch, so we rounded up all the new shows exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is going to have a lot of new shows and movies to stream on day one. There are spin-offs, sequels, prequels, and even mockumentaries – basically, everyone will be thoroughly entertained and satisfied with the amount of content available to stream.

What is Disney+?

Disney’s new streaming subscription will give members unlimited access to ad-free movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. Disney+’s original episodic content will be delivered weekly rather than all at once unlike Netflix, so the experience will feel closer to traditional TV but without the ads.

How much does it cost?

There are three types of plans – $6.99 for a month, $69.99 for a year, or $12.99 a month if you get a package deal with ESPN+ and Hulu. If you go with an annual plan, the monthly rate drops a little lower to $5.83 each month.

You can check out the breakdown of Disney+ over here.

Will Disney+ have any new shows?

The new streaming service will have a bunch of new feature films, but it’s also rolling out a large array of shows.

The ambitious lineup of offerings includes scripted comedies like the reboot of “Lizzie McGuire,” new animated shows from Pixar such as “Monsters at Work,” and non-fiction documentary series like “The Imagineering Story.” Subscribers can also watch spin-offs and sequels from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

By the looks of it, Disney+ will have something for everyone.

When Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019, a handful of the new shows will be available immediately including “High School the Musical the Musical the Series,” “Forky Asks a Question,” “The Imagineering Story,” “Encore!,” and highly anticipated “The Mandalorian.”

Here are all the new shows and movies to stream on Disney+:

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ – available November 12, 2019

source IMDb

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” hasn’t even debuted yet and it’s already been renewed for a second season.

The mockumentary, which follows a group of high school students as they put on a production of “High School Musical,” will preview on ABC and Freeform on November 8 before the November 12 launch of Disney+.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ – To be announced

source Fan Pop

Hilary Duff is reprising her role as the lovable Lizzie McGuire. In the sequel to the original show (which ended in 2004), we meet up with Lizzie, now a 30-year-old millennial figuring out her life in New York City.

‘Diary of a Female President’ – available 2020

source Insider

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane’s a Virgin”) stars as Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl with presidential aspirations, as told through Elena’s diary.

‘Love, Simon Series’ – To be announced

source IMDb

Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2018 teen comedy-drama “Love Simon.” The series will reportedly follow a different closeted gay high school boy.

‘Short Circuit’ – available Spring 2020

source Cartoon Brew

This is a series of shorts from Disney employees produced with support from the studio and its fellow artists.

All new Pixar shows

source IMDb

“Forky Asks a Question” – November 12, 2019

Forky from Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” will explore various existential questions in this 10-part animated shorts series.

“SparkShorts” – November 12, 2019

Similar to “ShortCircuit,” select Pixar employees are given six months and a limited budget to create their own unique shorts. It’s a way to find new voices and new techniques from within the studio talent pool.

“Monsters at Work” – 2020

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Monstropolis after the fall of scream power, “Monsters at Work” will fill you in.

“Pixar in Real Life” – To Be Announced

This hidden camera series features Pixar characters in humorous situations in real life, such as Wall-E rolling through a park in New York City and agents from Monsters, Inc. Child Detection Agency picking up a rogue sock on the street.

Non-fiction and documentary series

source Entertainment Weekly

“The Imagineering Story” – November 12

Disneyland and Disney World fans will want to tune in to see this. This six-hour series chronicles the history of Walt Disney Imagineering, the talented crew that make the magic at the Disney parks around the world. It covers the early days with Walt Disney at the helm all the way up to the Galaxy’s Edge.

“Encore!” – November 12

Encore! – hosted and produced by Kristen Bell (“Frozen,” “The Good Place”) – is a reality show where she reunites the casts of high school musicals to take another go at their productions.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” – November 12

Journey along with Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic Park,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) as he travels the world to explore subjects that are of interest to him from how tattoos, ice-cream, and sneakers are made and developed.

“One Day at Disney” – December 3, 2019

On December 3, Disney+ will begin streaming the feature-length special “One Day at Disney,” the same day that the book “One Day at Disney” is released. The program (and book) features more than 75 Disney cast members who make the magic from a train engineer at Disneyland to Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” to the prolific animation artist Eric Goldberg. After the launch, Disney+ will debut a 52-episode short-form series.

“Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2” – Summer 2020

“Frozen 2” hits theaters in November of 2019. For those who can’t get enough of Elsa, Anna, and the gang, they’ll be able to get the inside scoop on how “Frozen 2” was created with the cast, the music team, and others during the docu-series.

“Earth to Ned” – 2020

The Jim Henson Company is creating an “out-of-this-world” talk show where Ned, a blue-skinned alien and his sidekick Cornelius, do interviews with celebrity guests. The aliens were sent to earth for an invasion but instead become obsessed with earth’s pop culture and created a talk show.

“Be Our Chef” – To be announced

Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) hosts “Be Our Chef,” a new reality cooking competition show. Based in Walt Disney World, families will compete by creating dishes that mix their own traditions with the magic of Disney. The grand prize will be the honor of having their dish served at Walt Disney World.

“Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies” – To be announced

Die-hard Disney film fans will want to tune into “Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies” that takes a look at the props and costumes from films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Muppet Movie,” and “Tron.” They’ll visit with the people who made the items, the actors who used the items, and the collectors and archivists who cherish the items.

“Magic of Animal Kingdom” – To be announced National Geographic (which is now part of Disney) is producing a series based on Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase Aquarium at Walt Disney World. The show will give a behind the scenes look at how these areas operate, how they go about protecting endangered species, and the efforts of the Disney Conservation Fund.

“(Re)Connect ” – To be announced

In this reality show, families struggling with issues – like workaholic parents and competitive siblings – address their problems with the help of specialized experts. The goal is for them all, as the title implies, to reconnect.

“Rogue Trip” – To be announced

Journalist Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son Max, embark on a road trip, heading to destinations that are off the beaten path in search of unique experiences to share with viewers.

“Shop Class” (working title) – To be announced

The competition show “Shop Class” will consist of teams of creative students who are challenged to design, build, and test new contraptions. Their creations will be judged on how they engineered and designed the items, as well as a test to make sure it works.

“Earthkeepers” – To be announced

The documentary series “Earthkeepers” will follow conservationists and the animals that they study. During the series, the creators hope that viewers get a sense of the “personal trials and professional breakthroughs that come with protecting the planet’s most endangered species.”

“Ink & Paint” – To be announced

Based on the book “Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation” written by Mindy Johnson, this eight-part series pays tribute to the women who have had a big part of the films of the Walt Disney Company from “Snow White,” “Coco,” to “Moana,” and many more.

“Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” (2020)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings is moving from Disney’s Freeform to the Disney+ beginning in 2020. The program gives viewers and inside look at weddings and engagements at Disney Destinations around the world from Disneyland to the Disney Cruise Line.

“BECOMING” – To be announced Basketball superstar LeBron James is partnering with Disney+ on a new heartwarming docuseries. The show will explore the origin stories of celebrities and athletes such as the Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Sparks’ Candace Parker, and comedian and TV host Nick Cannon.

Star Wars

source Milners Blog

“The Mandalorian” – November 12

“The Mandalorian,” a Western-style take on “Star Wars,” takes place five years after the fall of the Empire and focuses on a bounty hunter who journeys far out into the galaxy.

Cassian Andor Project – To be announcedDiego Luna reprises his role of Cassian Andor (“Rogue One”) alongside Alan Tudyk voicing the sardonic droid K-2SO. Their adventures take place before the downward spiral that is “Rogue One.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi Project – To be announced

Ewan McGregor returns in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in this as-yet titled Kenobi series set eight years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Filming won’t begin until 2020 and episodes won’t be ready for streaming until probably 2021 at the earliest.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – February 2020“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is coming back. After being canceled in 2014, the seventh season of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will have 12 new episodes of the show.

Marvel

source IMDb

“Marvel Hero Project” – November 12, 2019

The “Marvel Hero Project” pays tribute to extraordinary kids who have helped their community. In each episode, the kids will be surprised with the honor of being made into a Super Hero with their very own Marvel Comic.

“The Falcon and Winter Soldier” – Fall 2020

“The Falcon and Winter Soldier” reportedly will take place after Captain America passes on his duties to Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie). The Falcon will be joined by Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), who will most likely be struggling with his past.

“WandaVision” – Spring 2021

“WandaVision” will feature an original take on Marvel storytelling, a wild mix of classic sitcom style with Marvel storytelling. Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch’s) stars alongside Randall Park (Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man and the Wasp”), and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis from “Thor: The Dark World”), among others.

“Loki” – Spring 2021Although Loki died in “Avengers: Endgame,” apparently his “journey isn’t over yet; it’s only just begun.” Tom Hiddleston returns in the role of the trickster in what looks to be an adventure through time and space.

“What If?” – Summer 2021

Based in the Marvel Universal, the animated series “What If?” takes the premise that changing one small thing in the narrative of a superhero could change the course of the character and also the world. Marvel talent will be participating in the series, including Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and many more.

“Hawkeye” – Fall 2021

Hawkeye will return to the screen in his very own spin-off from the Marvel films. In “Hawkeye,” he will be mentoring the Young Avenger Kate Bishop and showing her the ways of the Marvel superhero.

“Ms. Marvel” – To be announced

“Ms. Marvel” will be a groundbreaking program; Kamala Khan is the first Muslim superhero to star in their own solo series. In the series, Khan is a Pakistani American living with her devout family in New Jersey while dealing with her superpowers.

“She-Hulk” – To be announced

“She-Hulk” is based on Jennifer Walters, cousin of the Hulk, aka Bruce Banner. After Walters gets a blood transfusion from Banner – as in his gamma poisoned blood -she becomes the one and only She-Hulk.

“Moon Knight” – To be announced

“Moon Knight,” a cloaked avenger named Mark Specter, suffers from multiple personalities and questionable instincts.

“Marvel’s 616” – To be announced

The documentary series “Marvel’s 616” (working title) will do a deep dive into the real-world context of Marvel’s stories and characters via history and culture. A diverse group of filmmakers will tackle each episode.

