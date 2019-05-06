New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer teases a multiverse created by the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

- source
- Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures
- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Sony Pictures released a new full trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and you’re not going to want to watch it if you haven’t seen “Avengers Endgame.” Spider-Man actor Tom Holland actually opens up the trailer with a spoiler warning.
- “Far From Home” will pick up right after the events of “Endgame,” with Peter Parker grieving the loss of Iron Man before going on vacation with his friends.
- It’s not going to be a relaxing trip for the webslinger. Nick Fury and Maria Hill have Spidey meet with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who says he’s from another Earth.
- It turns out one of the Infinity Gauntlet (or Iron Gauntlet) snaps affected the rest of the universe and tore a hole in their dimension, bringing other heroes and villains to their Earth.
- “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in theaters Tuesday, July 2. Watch the trailer below.