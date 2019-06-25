We just got a much longer look at this year’s gorgeous new ‘Star Wars’ game — check it out right here

- source
- EA/Respawn Entertainment
- A major new “Star Wars” game is scheduled to arrive on November 15: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
- The game is being made by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio that created “Titanfall” and “Apex Legends,” and it’s coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
- “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” fits into the movie canon between the events of “Episode 3” (“Revenge of the Sith”) and “Episode 4” (“A New Hope”).
- A huge new trailer offers a thorough look at the new game – over 25 minutes of gameplay footage.
