9 things we learned about ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ from the movie’s toys

caption It’s not just Kylo Ren’s helmet which is different in the next “Star Wars” movie. He’ll be going by an entirely different name. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

A bunch of new ‘Star Wars” toys are arriving in stores and online on Friday, October 4 as part of an event Disney is calling, “Triple Force Friday.”

Insider has viewed a lot of the new products coming to stores and met with Hasbro on Thursday to see its upcoming releases.

Hasbro has a big focus on “Black Series” collector figures, including a few new characters that will appear in the upcoming December movie, while Lego is releasing another giant Millennium Falcon among seven other new sets.

From a few new characters to a more powerful Kylo Ren, keep reading to see some of the new “Star Wars” items you’ll soon see in stores along with what they reveal about “Episode IX.” Sorry, gang. You won’t be able to buy Rey’s new lightsaber from the recent teaser… yet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



Kylo Ren is now referred to as “Supreme Leader Kylo Ren.”

caption Kylo Ren’s in charge now that Snoke is gone. Take a good look at his name on the packaging. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Now that Supreme Leader Snoke is dead, someone has to take his place. It looks like Kylo is stepping up to the occasion. Lego boxes and Hasbro Black Series figurines display his new title. As teased in the D23 footage, Kylo will be wearing his repaired grandfather’s helmet in the new film.

“As Supreme Leader of the First Order, Kylo Ren wields more power than ever before. Nevertheless, Ren continues to search for secrets of the Force from the depths of the dark side,” reads his character information for “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The Black Series figure above will be available for $19.99.

Read more: A new look at ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ hints Rey may be turning to the dark side with an incredible new lightsaber

We’ll see more of the Knights of Ren.

caption This is one of the Knights of Ren. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Hasbro composite

Hasbro is going old school and using the retro Kenner packaging and style on some of its “Rise of Skywalker” figures. That’s where I came across this Knights of Ren figure.

Don’t recall them? That’s the group Kylo was with when they burned down Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. It looks like he’s bringing them on board to help them run the First Order. What can possibly go wrong?

The Knights of Ren figure above is part of the Vintage Collection and will be available for $12.99.

A Lego set shows even more followers of Kylo.

caption Kylo Ren’s shuttle comes with six Lego minifigures. source Lego/Disney

A few new faces are seen with Kylo Ren here. Take a look at another member of the Knights of Ren, the new Sith Trooper, and General Pryde.

Kylo Ren’s shuttle will be available for $119.99.

Get ready to see this little droid, D-O, every where.

caption This is the more affordable of the two D-O remote control figures I saw. I tried this one out and thought it worked great. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The Hasbro team has been working on “The Rise of Skywalker” products for the past year and a half. They work pretty closely with Lucasfilm, but were told a bit later on about the little droid. D-O.

According to a few products I saw with the character, it looks like he’ll run into Rey and BB-8 in the new movie.

“Cobbled from odds and ends in the workshop of a droidsmith, little D-O is an impressionable little roller that becomes fixated upon BB-8,” reads the droid’s character description on a box.

His presence was one of the main attractions with the Hasbro team. Similar to when a remote-control BB-8 came to the market for “The Force Awakens,” Hasbro invested in two versions of D-O. One is a more expensive $149 Target exclusive droid which lights up and can be controlled via Bluetooth through an app.

A second, more affordable, $59.99 one, which I tried out, seems like a great alternative. It comes with an actual remote and is a speedy little thing that can zip around. Disney is obviously hoping D-O becomes its next BB-8 in terms of popularity.

Rey seems to be a bit conflicted.

caption The Black Series Rey comes with a little D-O. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“Rey continues to study the Jedi ways, but she grows concerned about what the future – and the Force – may hold in store for her,” reads Rey’s character description.

Is Rey worried about getting lured to the dark side of the Force? Kylo wanted her to join forces with him in “The Last Jedi” and the latest teaser for “The Rise of Skywalker” ominously showed Rey going dark with a red lightsaber.

The Black Series figure will be available for $19.99.

New character Jannah is getting her own figure. Her character description reveals she’s from “an oceanic moon.”

caption Jannah will be fighting the First Order in “The Rise of Skywalker.” She looks like she has seen some things. source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“From an oceanic moon, Jannah leads a band of warriors, ready to charge against the forces of the First Order,” reads Jannah’s character description.

Naomi Acki will play the character. Many are under the impression she may be Lando Calrissian’s daughter.

The above figure is part of Hasbro’s Black Series line, which will retail for $19.99.

Keri Russell’s character, Zorii Bliss, has some sort of connection with Poe Dameron and may have her own droid.

caption Zorii is going on a bombing run in this Lego set. source Lego, Hasbro

Zorii Bliss, first revealed earlier this spring, is getting her own action figure and is featured in a Lego set.

The Lego set shows her with a Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter and Poe Dameron. The set also comes with a turquoise-colored astromech droid, which could belong to her, as well as D-O. At Star Wars Celebration in April, Russell suggested her character knows Poe.

“She’s very cool and a little bit shady. She’s kind of a criminal and sort of this old friend of Poe’s,” said Russell.

A description from Lego makes it sound like Zorii is on a rescue mission to save Poe:

“Fly in under the radar and pull the trigger to help Zorii Bliss release the bombs. Send the First Order Snowtrooper scrambling for cover and then rescue Poe Dameron, D-O and the Astromech Droid.”

Hasbro’s Vintage Collection figure will be available for $12.99. The Lego set will be available for $69.99.

A new character is featured hanging with Lando Calrissian on the Millennium Falcon.

caption Here are all of the characters that come with the Millennium Falcon. The big takeaway — Who is Boolio? source Disney/Lego

Another “Star Wars” movie means Lego is releasing another Millennium Falcon. This one pairs Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian with Finn, BB-8, D-O, and a new mystery character named Boolio.

The Millennium Falcon is 1,351 pieces and is recommended for ages nine and up. It will be available for $159.99.

One of my favorite new characters is this little guy named an “Offworld Jawa.”

caption The Jawas were seen in “A New Hope.” source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

We first saw Jawas on Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine. As his name suggest, this guy left the planet.

“Ships travelling to and from Tattooine resulted in some Jawas leaving their desert home-world. Those that do arrive on new planets continue their old habits in their new surrounds, but their obsessive need for techonology still drives them,” reads the character description on the Black Series box.

The Offworld Jawa will be available for $19.99.