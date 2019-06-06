Fans found a typo on Taylor Swift’s new merch

caption Taylor Swift. source Tony Barson / Contributor/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is selling merchandise to promote her recently released single “ME!” off her much-speculated-about, soon-to-be-released seventh album.

The song features the lyric: “Hey kids! Spelling is fun!”

But the merchandise has a typo, according to fans on Twitter.

One item, a shirt, has a misplaced apostrophe so it reads “Your’e the only one of you / Baby that’s the fun of you.” when it should read “You’re the only one of you / Baby that’s the fun of you.”

Some people think it’s funny, others think it could be a clue about her mysterious album.

On a shirt that appears to no longer be available on Swift’s official store, some fans have spotted a typo.

The shirt has a misplaced apostrophe so it reads “Your’e the only one of you / Baby that’s the fun of you,” when it should read “You’re the only one of you / Baby that’s the fun of you.”

Many were dumbfounded.

EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!! pic.twitter.com/8P9p6BPMuV — April ???? ‏ (@SavvyStardust) June 5, 2019

my shirt has the typo too ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q7nRobNioP — liv ???????? (@chylerswift) June 5, 2019

Okay so I’ve owned this for…oh a month…and just noticed this?! My excuse is I was just so damn excited for that heart confetti ???? so @taylorswift13 and @taylornation13 what are you doing about this merch ? pic.twitter.com/uWDEJtzPiu — Amelia ???? (@Amelia6128) June 5, 2019

Others were quick to point out that the song this shirt is promoting features the lyrics, “Hey kids! Spelling is fun!” As Swifies pointed out during the height of “ME!” and TS 7 – the name fans have given Swift’s forthcoming album – speculation, the line is a reference to when she won her elementary school spelling bee.

People were quick to return to that line, making jokes about it.

Spelling is fun but grammar is hard pic.twitter.com/CQaiRTtKr4 — Hallie (@inlovewithkloss) June 6, 2019

Taylor and Brendon: hey kids!????✨ spelling is fun!???????? the merch team: YOUR'E the only one of you???????????????? — kendoll™ (@hissthesnake) June 6, 2019

When your’e not so sure if spelling is ACTUALLY fun pic.twitter.com/I0mW3DTBSO — Should’ve Said Noah (@noahlevy13) June 6, 2019

Taylor: Spelling is fun Also Taylor: pic.twitter.com/lCMdmMfcSw — Aimée (@flickerswift13) June 5, 2019

A vocal few are looking for the silver lining, and think this could be yet another “easter egg” for Swift’s upcoming album for which she has yet to announce a name or release date.

What if the “your’e” is actually an Easter egg because hey kids! spelling is fun? The only way to make that error right is to move the apostrophe and you have “you’re” or add the letter “a” to make “you are.” Perhaps ME! A side and YOU! B side? Or maybe they just fucked up. — Lisa ❁ 7.13 (@silentdreamers_) June 5, 2019

Swift has yet to address the misprint. The typo most likely won’t have any bearing on TS7, but dedicated fans of the pop star know all too well that she likes to hide her clues where fans least suspect them.