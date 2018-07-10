Meet the 11 new tech billionaires that emerged in 2018

An elite club of investors, entrepreneurs, and heirs that spans industries and countries demands only one qualification of its members: Have a fortune of at least $1 billion.

The world’s billionaires are tracked in real time by lists like Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index and Forbes’ World’s Billionaires, which monitor net worths and recognize new members when their assets increase in value to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

For years, the technology industry has dominated this list. It’s churned out names like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, who were briefly the three richest people in the world in July, and have for years sustained spots in the Top 10. It seems the tech industry isn’t slowing down with regard to its contributions, either.

As of January 2018, the tech sector has already created 11 billionaires, according to Bloomberg’s Anne Vandermey. While it’s a long way to the top, these co-founders have joined the ranks of the most well-known names in the world by creating a newly public, newly acquired, or newly funded tech company that helped push them over the top.

Here are the 11 newest billionaires in tech in 2018, and the events that helped get them there:

Arash Ferdowsi is a co-founder of Dropbox, which went public in March.

Dropbox cofounders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi celebrated a long awaited IPO at the NASDAQ in New York City on March 23, 2018.

Daniel Ek is a co-founder and CEO of Spotify, which went public in April.

Ek speaks at a news conference in New York, U.S. in November 2011.

Binny Bansal is a co-founder and CEO of Flipkart, which sold 77% of its stake to Walmart in May.

Sachin Bansal (no relation to Binny) is also a co-founder of Flipkart.

Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal

Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt are the co-founders and co-CEOs of Robinhood, which had a funding round that pushed the company’s valuation up to $6 billion in May.

source Robinhood

Pavel Baudiš is a co-founder of Avast, which went public in London in May.

Tom Preston-Werner, Chris Wanstrath, and PJ Hyett are the co-founders of GitHub, which was acquired by Microsoft in June.

source Wikimedia Commons/TimBray, Flickr/Dave Fayram, GitHub

Arnout Schuijff is a co-founder and CTO of Adyen, which went public in June.

source LinkedIn

