One of the first big movies to hit theaters when they reopen is about preventing World War 3. Here’s the full trailer for ‘Tenet.’

- Warner Bros.
- The full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next big movie, “Tenet,” is here and we finally have an idea of what the film’s about.
- According to the trailer, which debuted on video game “Fortnite,” the movie will be about preventing World War III.
- The film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and looks like a higher-stakes version of Nolan’s thriller, “Inception.”
- “Tenet” is set to be among the first big films to release in theaters when they start to reopen.
- It’s currently set to debut on July 17, 2020. The trailer did not mention a release date.
