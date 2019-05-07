New Thread-In Spring-Loaded Plunger from Southco Accommodates Thin Panels

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 May 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of spring-loaded plungers with a new thread-in version that allows for quick installation and removal of thin panels in tight spaces. Suitable for panels as thin as 0.64 millimeters, Southco’s newest 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger features a thread in design that helps to prevents lost hardware and is available with an over-molded head that can be used to designate access through an array of standard and custom color options.









5 6 Spring-Loaded Plungers





The thread-in 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger builds upon Southco’s line of press-in and flare-in styles, and stay-open/non-stay-open options provide versatility for fastening and unfastening by hand when mounting doors, panels and other hardware components in applications where space is limited.





56 Spring-Loaded Plungers feature accentuated head styles to provide ample grip, while an optional over-molded head allows engineers to easily designate access points or color code access to the requirements of the application. A retractable-pin design simplifies the positioning of sliding components.





According to Global Product Manager Jim Grady: “The 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger series satisfies the growing industrial trend towards thinner and lighter panels by offering quick hand installation. The multiple installation and stay-open versions of our spring-loaded plungers provide ample design flexibility, particularly in limited space applications including servers and commercial lighting fixtures.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





www.southco.com





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong