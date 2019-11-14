10 tourist attractions opening in 2020 that we’re excited for

caption China will be getting its first Six Flags next year. source Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images

A new year means brand new tourist attractions to get excited about.

China will be getting its very first Six Flags, while Area 15 will be making the Las Vegas Strip a whole lot stranger.

These are the 10 tourist attractions opening in 2020 that we’re most excited about.

The new year is just a few weeks away, which means it’s time to start planning your 2020 vacations – and we have just the thing to help. We’ve found 10 tourist attractions opening in 2020, from museums and Olympic stadiums to amusement parks.

If you’re into art, you could visit Arkansas’ Momentary Museum or Hong Kong’s M+. If you’re a movie and TV junkie, look no further than the Academy Museum in Los Angeles or the “Game of Thrones” studio tour in Belfast.

The Academy Museum, dedicated to all things cinema, will open in Los Angeles during 2020.

caption The Hollywood sign looks out over Los Angeles. source David Livingston/Getty Images

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is expected to open after the Oscars, which will be held in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The museum, when it opens, will be filled with “photographs, films, screenplays, props, and other historic movie-making accoutrements,” Curbed reported, like the famous ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.”

America’s first “landscape hotel,” the Ambiente Sedona, will open in Sedona, Arizona.

caption A view of red rock formations in evening light in Sedona, Arizona. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A landscape hotel, according to local news outlet ABC 15, is “a type of accommodation designed to blend in with the surrounding environment and built with a deep respect for the land around it using sustainable and innovative practices.”

When the hotel opens, it will have “40 576-square-foot cube-shaped rooms with floor-to-ceiling bronze-tinted windows.” The windows are set to reflect the landscape around it, creating a mirror-like effect.

It is slated to open in December 2020, according to its website.

Six Flags Zhejiang is set to open next summer, making it China’s first Six Flags amusement park.

caption Riders at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain. source Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images

Six Flags Zhejiang will be located in Haiyan in the Zhejiang province. A waterpark is also set to open at the site in July.

Beloved grouchy cat Garfield will be the signature character of the Chinese Six Flags parks.

Details of the rides have not yet been released, but if Six Flags is involved, you can assume it’ll be epic.

Fans can travel to Westeros once the “Game of Thrones” studio tour opens in the spring.

caption “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

The amount of time and effort that was put into filming “Game of Thrones” was documented in the post-finale documentary “The Last Watch.” It’d be such a waste to let all that hard work be torn down – so it won’t be.

A “Game of Thrones” studio tour will open in Belfast, Northern Ireland, next year. The 110,000-square-foot space will have an “interactive exhibition of the show’s sets, costumes, weapons and other props,” according to the New York Times.

Fans can expect something similar to the “Harry Potter” studio tour outside London.

A new Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, is coming to Disneyland in March 2020.

caption Concept art for Avengers Campus. source Disney Parks

Details about Avengers Campus were announced at Disney’s biannual D23 expo in August 2019. The first ride to open will be a Spider-Man-themed ride housed inside the “Worldwide Engineering Brigade” (or W.E.B.).

Other anticipated attractions are an “Ant-Man and the Wasp”-themed restaurant, a ride that will take riders to Wakanda, a live-action show involving Doctor Strange, and much more.

The opening date has not yet been released, but according to Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek, it will debut in 2020.

The M+ museum, Hong Kong’s “new museum of visual culture,” is set to be completed in March 2020.

caption Sculptures from the Mobile M+: Inflation! exhibition in Hong Kong on April 24, 2013. source LAURENT FIEVET/AFP via Getty Images

Once it opens, it will be “focusing on 20th and 21st century art, design and architecture and moving image.” The museum is set to be the centerpiece of Hong Kong’s revamped cultural district, West Kowloon.

The building will be completed in March 2020, and it will open to visitors nine to 12 months later. The museum will include three theaters, a public roof terrace, 17,000 square feet of space, a library, and multiple restaurants, among other attractions and amenities.

Arkansas’ Momentary Museum will open in February.

caption Geena Davis at the 5th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on May 11, 2019 in Bentonville, Arkansas. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

The Momentary will open on February 22, 2020, in Bentonville, Arkansas. It’s a “new contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.” The museum is taking over an abandoned cheese factory.

The space will have art, culinary experiences, festivals, performing arts spaces, and a bar on the top floor.

Legoland New York is set to open in upstate New York on July 4, 2020.

caption A rendering of New York City’s skyline at California’s Legoland. source Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

New York’s Legoland will be the ninth of its kind, the first in the northeast, and the third in the US.

The park is located in the Hudson Valley city of Goshen, and it will open on July 4. The park takes up 150 acres, and it will have seven distinct “lands” with 50 rides, shows, and attractions.

But if you want to stay in a Lego-themed hotel, you’ll have to wait until 2021.

Las Vegas’ newest attraction, Area 15, will open just minutes from the Strip next year.

caption The Bellagio Hotel’s nightly water fountain show is seen among the lights of other casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. source George Rose/Getty Images

The name comes from the famed Area 51. It happens to be off Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. Area 15 will be an “experiential, retail, and entertainment complex offering live events, immersive activations, and much more,” according to the site.

One of the anchor stores will be Meow Wolf, an art collective that famously turned an abandoned bowling alley into a hidden, magical, neon world.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo next year. If Japan follows the lead of other countries, the facilities will become a tourist attraction.

caption The Tokyo Olympics facilities. source Getty/Atsushi Tomura

The centerpiece of the 2020 Olympics will be the newly redesigned National Stadium. After the Games, the stadium will be used for “sporting and cultural events.” Overall, there will be 42 distinct venues for the Olympics in and around Tokyo.

Plenty of tourists will be visiting Japan to attend the Games, and while it remains to be seen what happens to all of the venues, it’d be a shame if they were left to rot.