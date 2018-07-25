The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in August

caption “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” source Amazon

With the summer TV season well underway, a few highly anticipated new shows are premiering next month, with Netflix totally dominating the field.

To find out which shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 12 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes series like the John Krasinski-led Amazon adaptation of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and several new Netflix originals, including the controversial comedy “Insatiable.”

Here are the 5 new TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in August, according to TV Time:

5. “Ghoul” — Premieres August 24 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.”

4. “Insatiable” — Premieres August 10 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realizes he’s in over his head.”

3. “Disenchantment” — Premieres August 17 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon.”

2. “The Innocents” — Premieres August 24 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “When a teenage couple runs away to be together, the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever.”

1. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” — Premieres August 31 on Amazon Prime

source Amazon

Summary: “When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”