The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in February

Superheroes are on TV viewers’ minds heading into February, as audiences can’t wait for Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol.”

Other anticipated shows include Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier.”

5. “Doom Patrol” – DC Universe, February 15

Description: “DOOM PATROL is the story of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities – but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence – and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

4. “Russian Doll” – Netflix, February 1

Description: “Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.”

3. “Whiskey Cavalier” – ABC, February 27

Description: “Following an emotional breakup, Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world-and each other-while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.”

2. “Miracle Workers” – TBS, February 12

Description: “The first season of anthology series Miracle Workers is a Heaven-set workplace comedy based on Simon Rich’s book What in God’s Name. The show stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Steve Buscemi plays Craig’s boss God, who has pretty much checked out and is ready to move on to his next project. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans fall in love. Karan Soni plays Sanjay, God’s right-hand man.”

1. “The Umbrella Academy” – Netflix, February 15

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”