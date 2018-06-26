The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in July

caption “Sharp Objects.” source HBO

With the summer TV season underway, a few highly anticipated new shows are premiering next month.

To find out which shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 12 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes series like the Amy Adams-led HBO drama “Sharp Objects,” from “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn, and “Castle Rock,” a new Stephen King series from Hulu.

Here are the 5 new TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in July, according to TV Time:

5. “Sacred Games” — Premieres July 6 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “A link in their pasts leads an honest cop to a fugitive gang boss, whose cryptic warning spurs the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm.”

4. “Angels of Death” — Premieres July 6 on AT-X

source AT-X

Summary: “Most girls waking up without any memory and meeting a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, far from being her biggest problem, killer Zack might just prove a convenient resource when it comes to finding a way out of the building in which they’re both trapped.”

3. “The Outpost” — Premieres July 10 on The CW

source The CW

Summary: “Follows Talon (Jessica Green, ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’), the lone survivor of a race called ‘Blackbloods.’ Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family.”

2. “Sharp Objects” — Premieres July 8 on HBO

source HBO

Summary: “Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Dark Places’), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls.”

1. “Castle Rock” — Premieres July 25 on Hulu

source Hulu

Summary: “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.”