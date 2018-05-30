The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in June

caption Kevin Costner in the Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” source Paramount Network

As the summer TV season gets underway, some highly anticipated new shows are premiering next month.

To find out which shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 2.1 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes series like the Kevin Costner-led drama “Yellowstone” from the Paramount Network, and “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” from Freeform.

Here are the 5 new TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in June, according to TV Time:

5. “American Woman” — Premieres June 7 on Paramount Network

source Paramount Network

Summary: “Inspired by the upbringing of co-executive producer and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, this series follows an unconventional mom named Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) struggling to raise her daughters with the help of her two best friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) as they discover their own brand of independence amid the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s.”

4. “Dietland” — Premieres June 4 on AMC

source AMC

Summary: “A wickedly funny and extraordinarily timed satire about Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines.”

3. “Are You Human Too?” — Premieres June 4 on KBS TV2

source KBS TV2

Summary: “Can you actually protect a robot? Nam Shin is a son from a family who runs a large company. After an unexpected accident, he falls into a coma. His mother Oh Ro Ra is an authority on brain science and artificial intelligence. She creates an android named Nam Shin III which looks like just like her son Nam Shin.”

2. “Yellowstone” — Premieres June 20 on Paramount Network

source Paramount Network

Summary: “Kevin Costner stars in this series following the violent world of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States.”

1. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” — Premieres June 7 on Freeform

source Freeform

Summary: “Teenagers Tyrone and Tandy are awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.”