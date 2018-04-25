The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in May

caption “Patrick Melrose.” source Showtime

The spring TV season is well underway, and some highly anticipated new shows are premiering next month.

To find out which shows audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 2.1 million global users to see which upcoming TV shows viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes streaming shows like Netflix’s upcoming dystopian series, “The Rain,” and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led, miniseries drama, “Patrick Melrose,” from Showtime.

Here are the 5 new TV shows that viewers are anticipating the most in May, according to TV Time:

5. “Sweetbitter” — Premieres May 6 on Starz

source Starz

Summary: “‘Sweetbitter’ tells the story of Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When she finds herself interviewing for a position at one of the best restaurants in the city, she thinks she’s found a steady income and a safe place to wait. But Tess is quickly intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world behind-the-scenes, tasting expensive wine, exploring dive bars, and learning who she can trust.”

4. “Safe” — Premieres May 10 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “Tom’s wife died a year ago and he’s bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting. But when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him – dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives.”

3. “Patrick Melrose” — Premieres May 12 on Showtime

source Showtime

Summary: “This five-part limited series based on the acclaimed novels by Edward St. Aubyn tracks Patrick from a privileged but deeply traumatic childhood in the South of France through severe substance abuse in his twenties in New York and, ultimately, toward recovery back home in Britain.”

2. “Reverie” — Premieres May 30 on NBC

source NBC

Summary: “A former hostage negotiator must save people lost in a virtual-reality program.”

1. “The Rain” — Premieres May 4 on Netflix

source Netflix

Summary: “Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.”