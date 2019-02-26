The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in March

caption “What We Do in the Shadows” source FX

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new TV shows coming out.

March includes Amazon’s “Hanna” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

March sees the premiere of a new Amazon series called “Hanna,” about a girl on the run with strange abilities, based on the 2011 film starring Saoirse Ronan. And FX will debut its TV adaptation of Taika Waititi’s 2014 vampire comedy, “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Other anticipated shows include a new “Pretty Little Liars” and ABC’s “The Fix.”

5. “What We Do in the Shadows” — FX, March 27

source FX

Description: “Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve ‘lived’ together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island.”

4. “The Fix” — ABC, March 18

source ABC

Description: “Starring Robin Tunney, Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje and Scott Cohen, The Fix follows Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in rural Washington. Eight years later, when this same star is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.”

3. “Hanna” — Amazon Prime Video, March 29

source Amazon

Description: “In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.”

2. “Now Apocalypse” — Starz, March 10

source Starz

Description: “This surreal, coming-of-age comedy series centers on Ulysses (Avan Jogia, “Tut,” “Twisted”) and his friends Carly (Kelli Berglund, “Lab Rats,” Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors), Ford (Beau Mirchoff, “Awkward,” “The Fosters”) and Severine (Roxane Mesquida, Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”), who are on various quests pursuing love, sex and fame.”

1. “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” — Freeform, March 20

source Freeform

Description: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents, but nothing is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”