The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April

caption Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” source CBS All Access

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new TV shows coming out.

March includes CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” reboot from Jordan Peele, and The CW’s “In the Dark.”

Jordan Peele is on a roll this year. The “Us” director will host and narrate CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” reboot, which premieres on Monday.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time (based on its 12 million global users).

Other anticipated shows include The CW’s “In the Dark” and CBS’ “The Code.”

5. “Warrior” — Cinemax, April 5

source Cinemax

Summary: “These are dangerous times. Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, from Jonathan Tropper co-creator of Banshee and Justin Lin director of Fast & Furious comes a new Cinemax original series.”

4. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Tokyo MX, April 6

source Tokyo MX

Summary: “”Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

3. “In the Dark” — The CW, April 4

source The CW

Summary: “A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.”

2. “The Code” — CBS, April 9

source CBS

Summary: “The Code is a drama about the military’s brightest minds, who tackle the toughest legal challenges facing the U.S. Marine Corps. As prosecutors, defense lawyers, and investigators, these Marines work together to serve their country with integrity while often putting aside their personal ideals for the sake of justice.”

1. “The Twilight Zone” — CBS All Access, April 1

source CBS All Access

Summary: “CBS All Access’ upcoming reimagining of the original series, which premiered in 1959, will debut in early 2019. Jordan Peele will serve as host and narrator of the new series, a role made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times.”