The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in August

caption “Carnival Row” source Amazon Prime Video

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new shows.

August includes Amazon Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” and Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

The fantasy genre will dominate August. Amazon Prime Video is rolling out its new series, “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. And Netflix will debut its series prequel of the 1982 movie, “The Dark Crystal.”

Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of August:

5. “BH90210” — Fox, August 7

source Fox

Description: “Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the groundbreaking teen drama that defined Southern California life, return to FOX, the network they called home for the entire decade of the 1990s, in an all-new event series the takes the concept of a series reboot to a whole new meta-level. When the cast gets back together, it will come with a big twist: the seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.”

4. “Why Women Kill” — CBS All Access, August 15

source CBS All Access

Description: “Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s, and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal … has not. Why Women Kill stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste alongside Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, and Sadie Calvano.”

3. “Infinity Train” — Cartoon Network, August 5

source Cartoon Network

Description: “Tulip, a headstrong 13-year-old girl, finds a mysterious train where every car contains its own universe.”

2. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” — Netflix, August 30

source Netflix

Description: “In this prequel to the fantasy classic, three young Gelfling inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret.”

1. “Carnival Row” — Amazon Prime Video, August 30

source Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city’s uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.”