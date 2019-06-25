The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in July

caption “The Boys” source Amazon Prime Video

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new shows.

July includes Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and Epix’s “Pennyworth.”

Two new spins on the superhero genre debut on the small screen in July: Amazon’s adult-friendly comic-book adaptation, “The Boys,” and Epix’s “Pennyworth,” following the early life of Batman’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, thanks to its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching. Below are the five most anticipated new shows of July:

5. “Pennyworth” — Epix, July 28

Description: “In 1960s London, Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s billionaire father.”

4. “Fire Force” — MBS, July 5

Description: “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

3. “Pearson” — USA Network, July 17

Description: “From Universal Content Productions, ‘Suits’ creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh, and executive producer Daniel Arkin, ‘Pearson’ is centered on powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics.”

2. “Dr. Stone” — TV Tokyo, July 5

Description: “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing…”

1. “The Boys” — Amazon Prime Video, July 26

Description: “Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”