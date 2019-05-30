The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in June

caption “Euphoria” source HBO

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new shows.

June includes HBO’s “Euphoria” and AMC’s horror series “NOS4A2.”

With “Game of Thrones” over, HBO is moving on to the next phase of its programming this year, and it begins with the Zendaya-starring “Euphoria.” Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time (based on its 12 million global users). Other anticipated shows include AMC’s horror series “NOS4A2” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Too Old to Die Young.”

5. “City on a Hill” — Showtime, June 16

source Showtime

Description: “In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm – and then it all changed in what was called the ‘Boston Miracle.’ In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr. Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.”

4. “NOS4A2” — AMC, June 2

source AMC

Description: “Based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name, ‘NOS4A2’ follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx.”

3. “Grand Hotel” — ABC, June 17

source ABC

Description: “Scandal and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior of the family-owned hotel in Miami Beach.”

2. “Too Old to Die Young” — Amazon Prime Video, June 14

source Amazon

Description: “In one tragic night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Martin Jones’s life is blown apart, and he is forced into a deadly underground of Cartel soldiers, Yakuza assassins, and mysterious vigilantes. Soon he finds himself lost on a surreal odyssey of murder, mysticism and vengeance, as his past sins close in on him.”

1. “Euphoria” — HBO, June 16

source HBO

Description: “‘Euphoria’ follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.”