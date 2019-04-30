The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in May

caption “Catch-22” source Hulu

May includes DC Universe’s “Swamp Thing,” Amazon’s “Good Omens,” and Hulu’s “Catch-22.”

Streaming is set to dominate May, as DC Universe premieres its fourth original series, “Swamp Thing”; “Good Omens” comes to Amazon Prime Video; and Hulu’s adaptation of “Catch-22,” starring George Clooney, arrives.

Other anticipated shows include HBO’s “Chernobyl” and Starz’s “The Spanish Princess.”

5. “Catch-22” — Hulu, May 17

Description: “Based on the acclaimed Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 follows the adventures and misadventures of a US air squadron in Italy in World War II. Yossarian, a bombardier, whose frantic obsession every time he goes up on a mission is “to come down alive”. His odds of success at such a simple aim keep getting worse because Colonel Cathcart keeps raising the number of missions the men have to fly. More than the retreating Germans, the real enemy for Yossarian and his rag-tag bunch of friends is the bureaucracy of the military, inverting logic at every turn. The pinnacle of this is Catch-22, a military by-law which states that if you fly your missions, you’re crazy, and don’t have to fly them; all you have to do is ask. But if you ask not to, then you’re sane, and so you have to fly them.”

4. “The Spanish Princess” — Starz, May 5

Description: “True power is knowing what you want and letting nothing stand in your way. Watch Catherine take her place when The Spanish Princess premieres May 5 on STARZ.”

3. “Swamp Thing” — DC Universe, May 31

Description: “SWAMP THING follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

2. “Chernobyl” — HBO, May 6

Description: “‘Chernobyl,’ a five-part miniseries co-production from HBO and Sky, dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history – and of the sacrifices made to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.”

1. “Good Omens” — Amazon Prime Video, May 31

Description: “The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.”