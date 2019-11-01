The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in November

caption “The Mandalorian” source Disney Plus

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

November includes a few new shows from new streaming platforms, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

Two new streaming platforms are debuting in November from Disney and Apple with anticipated new shows like Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Apple TV Plus’ “See.” But HBO is still coming out on top among audiences with “His Dark Materials.”

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of November:

5. “Harley Quinn” — DC Universe, November 29

source DC Universe/Warner Bros.

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. In this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

4. “The Morning Show” — Apple TV Plus, November 1

source Apple

Description: “What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.”

3. “See” — Apple TV Plus, November 1

source Apple

Description: “In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see-who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.”

2. “The Mandalorian” — Disney Plus, November 12

source Disney Plus

Description: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

1. “His Dark Materials” — BBC One/HBO, November 3

source HBO/BBC One

Description: “Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.”