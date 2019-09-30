The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in October

caption “Watchmen.” source HBO

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

October includes HBO’s “Watchmen,” The CW’s “Batwoman,” and Hulu’s “Looking for Alaska.”

October is going to be a big month for superhero TV. HBO’s first comic-book adaptation, “Watchmen,” will debut on October 20 and the latest superhero series on The CW, “Batwoman” starring Ruby Rose, will arrive on October 6.

Another CW series, “Nancy Drew,” updates the mystery-book character for modern audiences and will premiere on October 9.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of August:

5. “Almost Family” — Fox, October 2

source Fox

Description: “Only child Julia Bechley finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley, reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters – her former best friend, Edie Palmer and an ex-Olympic athlete, Roxy Doyle. As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.”

4. “Looking for Alaska” — Hulu, October 18

source Hulu

Description: “Teenager Miles enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life; after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends try to make sense of what they have been through.”

3. “Nancy Drew” — The CW, October 9

source The CW

Description: “Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.”

2. “Watchmen” — HBO, October 20

source HBO

Description: “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, ‘Watchmen’ embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

1. “Batwoman” — The CW, October 6

source The CW

Description: “Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”