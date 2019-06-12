The 14 new TV shows we’re most excited about

caption ABC’s “Grand Hotel” is a remake of the Spanish-language hit. source Eric McCandless/ABC

Plenty of new TV shows have been announced in recent months, ranging from adaptations of best-selling books and hit movies to completely original content from streaming services and networks.

Shows like HBO’s “Los Espookys” and ABC’s “Grand Hotel” have us counting down the days until they premiere.

These are some of the upcoming TV shows we’re most excited about.

Even though HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has come to an end, there are still plenty of exciting TV shows set to premiere in the coming months.

This year’s upfront presentations (the annual event where broadcast networks like ABC and NBC reveal their broadcast plans for the coming year) saw networks announce a range of new series – but streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, as well as cable channels like HBO, have also announced their plans for new shows in recent months.

Stars like Mindy Kaling and Nicole Kidman are behind some of the series we’re most excited about.

Here are the 14 new shows we can’t wait to binge.

“The Boys” (Amazon)

caption Seth Rogen cocreated the show. source Amazon

“The Boys” is Amazon’s gritty take on a superhero show. In lieu of typical hero vs. villain narratives, “The Boys” instead explores what would happen if superheroes (and their powers) went unchecked.

If the massive amounts of coverage devoted to Marvel and DC superhero movies have you wondering what’s so great about superpowers anyway, “The Boys” might just be the show for you. – Libby Torres

It premieres July 26, and you can watch the NSFW trailer here.

“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

caption “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.” source Netflix

Netflix partnered with the Jim Henson company to create a new prequel series to the classic 1982 “Dark Crystal” movie. The show is a 10-episode series coming to Netflix on August 30. By using real puppetry and practical effects combined with animation, the show will have that same unique visual language created by Jim Henson decades ago. – Kim Renfro

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

caption It’s based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Holmes’ company. source Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images and C Flanigan/Getty Images

The downfall of Elizabeth Holmes’ fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos garnered a lot of attention earlier this year – and now Hulu is the latest platform to get in on the action. The upcoming show “The Dropout,” starring Kate McKinnon as Holmes, is based on a podcast that examined the events leading up to the dissolution of Theranos.

While the show doesn’t have a premiere date yet, fans of the Theranos saga – or scams in general – should take note. – Libby Torres

“Euphoria” (HBO)

caption The show will definitely touch on some mature themes. source HBO

“Euphoria” (based on an Israeli show with a similar premise) follows a group of high school students as they navigate the adult world of sex, drugs, trauma, and social media. Singer Zendaya and Maude Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Lesley Mann, are part of the ensemble cast of the show, which premieres on June 16.

We’re excited for this show due to the ensemble cast featuring plenty of up-and-coming stars. The fact that it seems to take a pretty realistic look at the high school experience doesn’t hurt either. – Libby Torres

You can watch the trailer here.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (Hulu)

caption “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel will star on the new series. source Emma McIntyre/Stringer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Much like the 1994 movie it’s based on, Hulu’s update of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” will follow four friends through the titular celebrations and periods of mourning, all while exploring life and love in London.

It’s about time someone gave the classic-yet-dated film an update, and we can’t wait to see what Mindy Kaling’s 2019 refresh entails. – Libby Torres

Hulu’s “Four Wedding and a Funeral” premieres July 31.

“Grand Hotel” (ABC)

caption The show is based on the Spanish-language series of the same name, but will be in English. source Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC’s “Grand Hotel” is a remake of a Spanish-language TV show, and is set at the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach. Expect plenty of drama from this updated, Latinx-focused take on the “Upstairs, Downstairs”-type narrative. It premieres June 17.

“Grand Hotel,” executive produced by Eva Longoria, promises to deliver tons of drama and intrigue – as well as a nuanced look into the Latinx experience. – Libby Torres

You can watch the trailer here.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” (MTV)

caption Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will join the original cast members on the new show. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This reboot of hit 2000s show ‘The Hills” follows most of the original cast members (minus Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, sadly) as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

Whether you’re a diehard fan of the original show, or just need to fill the “Vanderpump Rules”-sized hole in your heart, this reboot of “The Hills” is sure to satisfy. – Libby Torres

It premieres June 24, and you can watch the trailer here.

“His Dark Materials” (BBC and HBO)

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda plays the adventurer Lee Scoresby. source HBO

“His Dark Materials,” an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, may help fill the fantasy gap left by “Game of Thrones.”

Back in 2007, the first book was adapted into the underwhelming film “The Golden Compass” – but fans expect the TV series to delve much more deeply into the story’s complex series of parallel universes. It’s already been given a two-season order from the BBC and will be available to stream worldwide on HBO. – Callie Ahlgrim

Watch the official teaser for the show here.

“Katy Keene” (The CW)

caption Lucy Hale stars on “Katy Keene.” source The CW

Lucy Hale, known for her role as Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s hit show “Pretty Little Liars,” stars on an upcoming “Riverdale” spin-off called “Katy Keene.” Set in New York City, Hale plays the titular character alongside brand new faces. Ashleigh Murray’s Josie McCoy, who left Riverdale behind to pursue her dreams of becoming a musician, also stars on the show.

The teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the series, which will likely draw in devoted “Riverdale” fans, especially those looking for a show that isn’t focused on cults or murder mysteries. Plenty of popular TV shows, like “Sex and the City,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Friends,” are also known for taking place in the iconic city that never sleeps. – Olivia Singh

The show is expected to premiere in 2020 and you can watch the teaser trailer here.

“Los Espookys” (HBO)

caption Armisen will have a recurring guest role on the series, which will be primarily in Spanish with English subtitles. source HBO

HBO’s new show “Los Espookys” focuses on a group of friends in a dreamy Latin American country, who turn their obsession with the supernatural into a thriving business – with plenty of hilarious speed bumps along the way.

Co-created by Fred Armisen and “SNL” writer and comedian Julio Torres, “Los Espookys” looks to be a lighthearted, offbeat comedy with plenty of surreal moments. We’re excited to see Armisen and Torres flex their comedic chops while also paying tribute to their Latinx heritage. – Libby Torres

It premieres on June 16, and you can watch the trailer here.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

caption The new show is based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty. source Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Hulu’s upcoming “Nine Perfect Strangers” will take place at a health and wellness resort for urban elites. Nicole Kidman will play the resort’s enigmatic director, who quickly shows guests that there’s more to the facility than meets the eye.

Anyone who’s seen “Big Little Lies” knows Kidman can deliver spectacular performances, and “Nine Perfect Strangers” seems like the perfect place for her to continue doing just that. – Libby Torres

“Prodigal Son” (Fox)

caption Tom Payne’s character is the son of a serial killer in “Prodigal Son.” source David Giesbrecht/Fox

The trailer for the Fox show, featuring Michael Sheen as a serial killer and Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) as his son, looks creepy and gives us vibes of NBC’s canceled show “Hannibal.”

We’re really excited to see Payne in a lead role. The actor told INSIDER in November he wanted off of the zombie show because he didn’t feel like they were utilizing him and his character, Jesus, to the best of his abilities. The actor cut the long hair he grew for “The Walking Dead” in order to play the show’s lead. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Payne show off more of his talent here. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch a trailer for the show here.

“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

caption Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” source CBS All Access

Buoyed by CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” and the availability of all the “Star Trek” TV shows on Netflix, the space franchise is enjoying a whole new popularity. Personally, I’m almost to the end of my multiple series rewatch, so I’m here for the upcoming new series starring Patrick Stewart as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, the best starship captain (and now admiral) of the franchise. Sorry, Kirk. – Jethro Nededog

Watch the teaser for “Star Trek: Picard” here.

“Watchmen” (HBO)

caption “Watchmen” is based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore. source HBO

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers,” “Lost”) is tackling a new superhero-ish genre for HBO. Based on a graphic novel by the same name, “Watchmen” isn’t a sequel, nor is it a direct adaptation. Instead, writer and showrunner Lindelof is calling the new series a “remix” of the original story. Regardless of the terminology, we’re excited to see this new genre on HBO sometime this fall. – Kim Renfro

Watch the teaser here.