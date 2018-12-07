caption Are you ready for more Crash Bandicoot? source Activision

A bunch of new games were unveiled on Thursday night during the annual video game industry awards show, The Game Awards.

Some of the biggest games unveiled were from major franchises: “Mortal Kombat 11” and “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” are among the most recognizable.

EA’s long-rumored new “Dragon Age” game was teased, and a new game from the team behind “No Man’s Sky” was revealed as a much smaller, more quiet affair.

New games? In December?

In what’s become an annual tradition during the past five years, The Game Awards mixes an Oscars-like event with a bunch of major game announcements. This year’s event, which happened on Thursday night, was no exception: A brand new “Mortal Kombat” game was finally unveiled, and a long-awaited new entry in the “Dragon Age” series was teased by EA’s BioWare studio.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! We’ve rounded up the most important highlights below:

1. “Mortal Kombat 11”

source WB Games/Netherrealm

A new “Mortal Kombat” is on the way from the same folks who have been making “Mortal Kombat” for the last 20-plus years: Creative director Ed Boon and the team at Netherrealm Studios in Chicago.

Boon himself revealed the debut trailer on stage during The Game Awards, which prominently featured franchise favorites Scorpion (seen above) and Raiden. No gameplay was shown, but that’s coming in January. Better still: The game is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23.

Check out “Mortal Kombat 11” right here:

2. “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled”

source Activision

Remember “Crash Team Racing”? It was the “Mario Kart” equivalent on PlayStation 1 that some folks swore by, and in 2019 it’s coming back!

The original game is being re-created in loving/ridiculous detail for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to all the original racers and tracks, the new game is getting online racing – something that didn’t become commonplace in gaming until two full game generations after the original PlayStation 1.

Since this game’s a reboot of an older game, it comes with a lower price tag: Just $40. It’s scheduled to arrive on June 21, 2019.

Check out “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” right here:

3. A new “Dragon Age” game.

source EA/BioWare

EA’s BioWare division is responsible for major franchises like “Mass Effect,” the upcoming “Anthem,” and – most importantly in this case – “Dragon Age.”

The role-playing series has been dormant for years at this point, but work on a new game in the franchise has been ongoing at BioWare. On Thursday night, BioWare finally unveiled the game – albeit in a tease – with a short video.

According to recent reports, the game is still a few years away. There was no name unveiled, or any mention of a potential launch window. It is, however, the first real confirmation of the game’s existence from EA, and that’s great news for “Dragon Age” fans.

“We have been working on a new ‘Dragon Age’ game for quite a while now,” executive producer Mark Darrah said in a brief blog post about the teaser. “I am pleased to finally tease the existence of this project!”

Check out “Dragon Age” right here:

4. “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3”

source Marvel/Nintendo

Years ago, before the world of Marvel superheroes and supervillains became mainstream, Marvel produced a duo of low-key games under the “Marvel Ultimate Alliance” umbrella.

Those games are getting an unexpected sequel in “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3,” a new game coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve been waiting for a game that unites The Avengers with the X-Men and the Guardians of the Galaxy, this is the one for you.

Check out “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3” right here:

5. “The Outer Worlds”

source Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division/Take-Two Interactive

In a surprise twist, the creative duo behind the original “Fallout” are working together again on a new series that feels suspiciously familiar: It’s called “The Outer Worlds.”

The kitschy first trailer for “The Outer Worlds” is a delight, and follows in the tradition of irreverent role-playing games like “Fallout.”

The story is simple: “You awake from hibernation on a colonist ship lost in transit to its destination on the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony.” How you play out that scenario is seemingly up to you.

The game is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2019 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Check out “The Outer Worlds” right here:

6. “Far Cry New Dawn”

source Ubisoft

A new “Far Cry” game? Didn’t one of those come out, like, in 2018?

Yep! That game was “Far Cry 5,” and it came out back in late March on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The open-world first-person shooter was set in America for the first time ever, and featured a new antagonist: a maniacal cult leader with nuclear ambitions.

“Far Cry New Dawn” is a sequel to that game, set in a post-apocalypse Montana 17 years after the events of “Far Cry 5.” The trailer alludes to a period of extreme weather following a nuclear detonation, eventually leading to a new world – a world where people shoot sawblades from crossbows, apparently.

It’s arriving less than a year after “Far Cry 5,” on February 15, 2019, for $39.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Check out “Far Cry New Dawn” right here:

7. “The Last Campfire”

source Hello Games

The same company that brought the world “No Man’s Sky” is going back to its roots with a much smaller game: “The Last Campfire.”

Here’s how the game’s announcement describes it: “‘The Last Campfire’ is an adventure, a story of a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Together you will discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.”

“The Last Campfire” is a shorter experience than Hello Games’ last project, and that’s by intention. “We call it a Hello Games Short,” says Hello Games’ Sean Murray. “Like Pixar shorts it’s a way to foster creativity and new voices in the studio. We started by making ‘Joe Danger,’ before ‘No Man’s Sky,’ and we want to pay forward our success to give others the opportunity to do the same.”

There is no release date for “The Last Campfire,” nor are their announced platforms. It will be available on PC at the very least – the game already has a Steam page.

Check out “The Last Campfire” right here:

8. “Hades”

source Supergiant Games

The small team that created “Bastion” and “Transistor” has a new game that looks to continue the tonal tradition of the studio. “Hades” is a snarky take on the “rogue-like” genre of games that demand mastery above all else.

A unique and, frankly, very cool-looking art style helps “Hades” stand out, and the proven track record of Supergiant Games certainly doesn’t hurt.

Better still: The game is actually availble to play right now, albeit in “Early Access” on the new Epic Games Store. Given the studio’s history, it looks like we’ll see “Hades” on other game platforms in the not-so-distant future. But for now it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive, playable on both PC and Mac for $19.99.

Check out “Hades” right here: