New video offers a first-ever look inside the cockpit of the legendary B-2 stealth bomber

caption A B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. source U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Russ Scalf

The B-2 Spirit bomber is a multi-role stealth bomber capable of penetrating sophisticated enemy defenses to strike targets with conventional and nuclear payloads.

For the first time in the 30-year history of the B-2 program, the US Air Force has allowed a civilian journalist to record a flight from inside the cockpit of one of these powerful bombers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new video offers a look at the inside of the B-2 Spirit bomber for the first time in the three-decade history of one of America’s most secretive aerial weapons.

The US Air Force allowed a civilian journalist to board a B-2 stealth bomber and record the flight from inside the cockpit, capturing exclusive footage of one of the service’s most closely guarded secrets.

The video was taken by the documentary filmmaker Jeff Bolton aboard a B-2A with the 509th Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the only operational base for the Spirits.

“In an era of rising tensions between global nuclear powers – the United States, China, Russia, and North Korea – this timely video of is a vivid reminder of the B-2’s unique capabilities,” Bolton said in a statement. “No other stealth bombers are known to exist in the world.”

Another video from Bolton shows external footage of the B-2 refueling in flight, in addition to more shots from inside the cockpit.

The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role stealth bomber capable of penetrating sophisticated enemy defenses to strike targets with both conventional and nuclear payloads. The unmatched aircraft is a cornerstone of America’s nuclear-deterrence capabilities.