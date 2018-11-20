New Ways Amazon is #DeliveringSmiles this Holiday for Customers in Indonesia

This holiday season, customers have the ability to browse 50 million products and find thousands of holiday deals that can ship directly to Indonesia from Amazon.com



From Toys and Electronics to Sweaters and Shoes, Amazon Delivers Everything You Need to Celebrate the Holiday Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – Media OutReach – November 20, 2018 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Between shopping for gifts, preparing your home for guests, finding the perfect outfit, and prepping holiday meals, many people don’t have the time to enjoy the holidays. In fact, according to a recent survey commissioned by Amazon and conducted online by The Harris Poll, nearly four in five international adults (78%) admit that they experience stress during the holiday season, with holiday shopping crowds (51%) and trying to decide what gifts to buy (49%) topping the list of stressors reported globally.









This year, it’s time to celebrate (not stress about) the holidays, and Amazon is here to help you deliver smiles to everyone on your list. Throughout the holiday season, customers can easily discover thousands of deals that ship to Indonesia across a wide range of top-selling departments, from toys and electronics to holiday entertaining essentials and top clothing brands for the whole family. Keep an eye out for great deals all season long at https://www.amazon.com/international-deals, particularly on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and throughout December in the lead up to the Holidays.





Global customers can shop for over 50 million products with ease on their computers and mobile devices, including within the Amazon App for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Amazon.com offers shopping in five languages, and specifically on mobile devices customers have the ability to shop and pay in over 60 currencies, including Indonesian Rupiah. When shopping, customers will see clear pricing with import duty fee estimates, and can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds, depending on how quickly they want their package to arrive. As always, Amazon coordinates customs clearance as well as offers timely notifications along the entire order journey. To learn more about international shopping on Amazon, visit www.amazon.com/international-shopping-help.

How to use Amazon.com International Shopping





To get started, customers can simply go to Amazon.com on their computer browser and set their delivery address to their preferred shipping location. Customers can also download the free Amazon App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and they will be able to select ‘International Shopping’ during setup. Customers who already have the Amazon App simply need to go into their settings within the app, choose the ‘Country & Language’ option and select ‘International Shopping’ in the drop-down menu. In the app, customers can set their language and currency of preference to enjoy a customized shopping experience, and can change their delivery location at any time to automatically see products that can be shipped to their selected delivery location.

About Amazon





Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Survey Methodology





The Amazon Holiday Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Amazon between September 18-24, 2018 among adults ages 18 and older in the U.S. (n=2,006), the UK (n=1,024), Australia (n=1,088), Canada (n=1,053), Japan (n=1,066), France (n=1,108), Germany (n=1,072), China (n=1,071), Italy (n=1,094), Spain (n=1,066), and Mexico (n=1,147). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact amazon-pr@amazon.com.