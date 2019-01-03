15 ways weddings will look different in 2019

caption Expect weddings this year to be more festive and less formal. source Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

INSIDER recently talked to four wedding experts and planners to find out how wedding trends will change in 2019.

Food stations are expected to get smaller, as more couples focus on reducing waste at their weddings.

Many couples will gravitate toward minimalistic bridal dresses and bouquets.

Cakes will make a big return to the spotlight, after years of being overshadowed by alternative desserts.

And wedding decor will feature more personalized touches.

From more inclusive menus to less formal receptions, weddings are changing in several major ways this year.

Below, find out which trends are on their way out and which are making a comeback.

In 2019, menus will become more inclusive.

caption Weddings will feature more robust vegetarian and vegan options. source Food style and photography/Getty Images

Amy Shey Jacobs, the founder of Chandelier Events, told INSIDER that she works with many vegetarian or vegan couples who want their menus to reflect their values and dietary lifestyles.

“It used to be that a lot of venues didn’t have a vegetarian option listed on the menu,” Jacobs said. “It was the silent option. It was the secret you whispered to the server.”

She continued: “I think that’s very old-fashioned and non-inclusive now.”

As couples become increasingly considerate of guests with dietary restrictions, expect to see more interesting options like zucchini noodles or cauliflower steaks, Jacobs said.

Mobile desserts will take over for large decadent displays.

caption Fewer couples are choosing to have dessert rooms at their weddings. source Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Extravagant dessert displays may sound amazing in theory, but they’re not as great in practice, Jacobs said.

“[Dessert rooms] can pull people off the dance floor right when they’re getting cooking,” she explained.

According to Jacobs, more couples are serving desserts on carts or passable trays, so guests can keep the party going.

Signature cocktails will give way to signature bars.

caption From sangria bars to bourbon bars, the possibilities are endless. source SewerynCieslik/Shutterstock

“Mixology is increasingly available and desirable by couples,” Jacobs said.

Dress codes will be more illustrative and less confusing.

caption Couples are having more fun with dress codes. source Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

According to Jacobs, “traditional dress code verbiage” is resurging in popularity.

“No one really gets what ‘festive beach casual chic’ or ‘bohemian glam’ is,” Jacobs explained. “It’s almost like opening up a Pandora’s box like, ‘What does that mean?'”

In place of vague dress codes that leave too much room for interpretation, more couples are opting to keep it simple with classic terms like “black tie.”

Many couples are also sending their guests creative guides, color palettes, or hand-drawn watercolor illustrations to help them figure out what to wear, Jacobs added.

Black-tie weddings will make a comeback.

caption Many grooms will opt for tuxedos in 2019. source Versta/Shutterstock

“After years of barn weddings and beach weddings, the tuxedo and black-tie affair is really coming back, and it’s very now,” Jacobs said.

This year, expect to see many grooms in custom bespoke suits or tuxedo jackets in dark, rich colors like deep blue or dark green.

Glamorous gowns with plunging necklines will give way to minimalist dresses.

caption Simple dresses will increase in popularity this year. source Bogdan Kurylo/Getty Images

According to Jacobs, bridal fashion this year will feature clean lines and a bit more coverage, compared to the plunging back and neckline trends from the last few years.

Likewise, cascading bouquets will give way to minimalist arrangements.

caption Less will be more this year. source Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

“Minimalism is making its way into many 2019 wedding trends, including bouquets,” Jeffra Trumpower, the creative director of WeddingWire, told INSIDER.

According to Trumpower, more couples are swapping out extravagant arrangements like cascading bouquets for smaller, more simple ones with a few of their favorite flowers, greenery, or grasses.

Signs will feature more personal touches.

caption Get ready to see lots of creative seating chart displays. source SolStock/Getty Images

“Couples are finding more ways to incorporate their personal story into their weddings, specifically through signage,” Trumpower said.

Instead of a making a standard seating chart, for example, consider creating edible place cards that represent what you and your partner ate on your first date.

And couples will ditch overly descriptive signage.

caption But don’t forget a directional sign if your ceremony is hard to find. source Grigorev Maksim/Shutterstock

Unnecessary signs can make a wedding party “feel like a meeting,” Allison Davis, the founder and principal producer of Davis Row, said.

“It eliminates the surprise element that takes celebrations from good to great,” Davis explained.

She continued: “If guests pull up directly to chairs and an arch in the middle of a field, you don’t really need a sign that says, ‘Welcome to our wedding!'”

Of course, Davis added, it’s a good idea to include a sign or two if your wedding venue is difficult to navigate, or if your guests are expecting a “very traditional” ceremony and reception.

There will be an increased focus on sustainability.

caption Many couples are choosing smaller floral arrangements to reduce waste. source Ruslan_127/Shutterstock

According to Davis, more and more couples are planning their weddings with their “everyday lives” in mind. And for many of them, finding ways to avoid or reduce waste is an important consideration.

Food stations will be much less extravagant.

caption Weddings in 2019 will focus on quality, not quantity. source Pavlo Melnyk/Shutterstock

To avoid wasting food, more couples are ditching “over-the-top, bountiful” edible displays, Davis told INSIDER.

“Many stations, by design, call for a lot more food than anyone will ever eat,” she said. And caterers can’t always donate what’s left over “because of food safety standards.”

Instead, expect to see pared-down food stations or passed hors d’oeuvres.

Cakes will return to the spotlight.

caption Move over cupcake displays and donut walls. source Stakhov Yuriy/Shutterstock

Cupcakes and donuts have been huge wedding food trends over the past few years.

But according to Elizabeth Tulipana, the founder of Anticipation Events, cakes will make a comeback in 2019 – due in part to the influence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and their “opulent cake display.”

Jacobs, of Chandelier Events, also told INSIDER that more couples are turning away from “alternative desserts” and asking for wedding cakes again.

More couples will ditch seated dinners and buffets.

caption Formal wedding meals aren’t always the most memorable. source Joaquin Corbalan P/Shutterstock

According to Tulipana, receptions in 2019 will feature feasts that are less structured.

“Weddings will take on more of a ‘big party bash’ feeling, with passed appetizers, giant charcuterie boards, and seafood towers,” she said.

Weddings will feel and look less formal.

caption Festive decorations will be a big trend. source SolStock/Getty Images

Tulipana predicts there will be fewer tall centerpieces and “overly-dressed” spaces at receptions this year.

Instead, couples will gravitate more toward fun additions like disco balls and confetti to create a “party atmosphere.”

Herbs and succulents will give way to grass.

caption Ornamental grasses will be everywhere. source SERGIOKAT/Shutterstock

For example, expect to see a piece of pampas grass at each place setting instead of a rosemary sprig, Tulipana said.

According to WeddingWire, pampas grass will be one of the biggest wedding trends of 2019.

Trends aside, there’s no one way to have a wedding, as several of the experts we talked to said.

caption Just do what feels right. source Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

“Make choices that reflect who you are and what you love, and you’ll have an end result that you can feel super proud of for a long time,” Davis, of Davis Row, said.

