New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer shows Sophie Turner’s superhero embrace her darker powers

- 20th Century Fox
- A new trailer for the next “X-Men” movie, “Dark Phoenix,” debuted on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night.
- Jessica Chastain, who joins the franchise, debuted part of the trailer on the late-night show. She’ll play a character who wants to harness Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) powers.
- The movie will follow the popular “Dark Phoenix” storyline in which the true, dangerous potential of Jean Grey’s powers get unleashed after a rescue mission in space goes awry.
- The X-Men, including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, and Evan Peters, find themselves working together to try and save Jean and prevent aliens from bringing harm to the galaxy.
- The new trailer appears to show Jean accidentally kill Lawrence’s X-Men character, Mystique. Though, it could be a red herring.
- “Dark Phoenix” is in theaters Friday, June 7, 2019. Watch the full trailer here and below.