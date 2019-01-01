Stunning photos show New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

- caption
- People are celebrating the arrival of 2019 around the world.
- See images of New Year’s Eve celebrations from the Philippines to Russia.
- Fireworks lit up the skies of Paris, London, Hong Kong, and more.
People around the world are saying goodbye to 2018 and ushering in 2019 in spectacular fashion. Fireworks lit up the skies of many cities across the globe. Here are stunning images of New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.
Manila, Philippines
- A reveler wears glasses shaped as the year 2019 during the New Year’s Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 31, 2018.
A New Year’s Eve party in Manila in the Philippines.
Jakarta, Indonesia
- Fireworks explode over the Lagoon Beach Ancol during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 1, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
In Jakarta, Indonesia, fireworks went off over the Lagoon Beach Ancol.
Vienna, Austria
- Visitors expect fireworks at Vienna’s city hall during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the ‘Wiener Silvesterpfad’ event in Vienna, Austria, December 31, 2018.
People wait for fireworks at city hall in Vienna, Austria.
Nairobi, Kenya
- People walk past street vendors at the Uhuru Park grounds during the New Year celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya January 1, 2019.
People celebrating in Uhuru Park in Nairobi.
Cairo, Egypt
- People take part in a New Year celebrations in Cairo, Egypt December 31, 2018.
A celebration in Cairo, Egypt.
Paris, France
- Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe during New Year’s celebrations in Paris, France, January 1, 2019.
In Paris, France, fireworks went off over the Arc de Triomphe.
Hong Kong
- Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2019.
Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.
London, England
- Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2019.
Fireworks around the London Eye in London, England.
Tokyo, Japan
- A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2018.
A woman at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, holding a traditional fox mask.
Berlin, Germany
- Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2019.
Fireworks light up the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany.
Ahmedabad, India
- School children hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2018.
School children with balloons in Ahmedabad, India.
Moscow, Russia
- Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2019.
Fireworks in Moscow, Russia.