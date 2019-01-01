Stunning photos show New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

By
Sarah Gray, Insider
Fireworks explode over the Lagoon Beach Ancol during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 1, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Fireworks explode over the Lagoon Beach Ancol during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 1, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS

  • People are celebrating the arrival of 2019 around the world.
  • See images of New Year’s Eve celebrations from the Philippines to Russia.
  • Fireworks lit up the skies of Paris, London, Hong Kong, and more.

People around the world are saying goodbye to 2018 and ushering in 2019 in spectacular fashion. Fireworks lit up the skies of many cities across the globe. Here are stunning images of New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

Manila, Philippines

A reveler wears glasses shaped as the year 2019 during the New Year’s Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A New Year’s Eve party in Manila in the Philippines.

Jakarta, Indonesia

In Jakarta, Indonesia, fireworks went off over the Lagoon Beach Ancol.

Vienna, Austria

Visitors expect fireworks at Vienna’s city hall during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the ‘Wiener Silvesterpfad’ event in Vienna, Austria, December 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

People wait for fireworks at city hall in Vienna, Austria.

Nairobi, Kenya

People walk past street vendors at the Uhuru Park grounds during the New Year celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People celebrating in Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Cairo, Egypt

People take part in a New Year celebrations in Cairo, Egypt December 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A celebration in Cairo, Egypt.

Paris, France

Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe during New Year’s celebrations in Paris, France, January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

In Paris, France, fireworks went off over the Arc de Triomphe.

Hong Kong

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.

London, England

Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks around the London Eye in London, England.

Tokyo, Japan

A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, holding a traditional fox mask.

Berlin, Germany

Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Fireworks light up the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany.

Ahmedabad, India

School children hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2018.
REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children with balloons in Ahmedabad, India.

Moscow, Russia

Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2019.
REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Fireworks in Moscow, Russia.