Stunning photos show New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world

People around the world are saying goodbye to 2018 and ushering in 2019 in spectacular fashion. Fireworks lit up the skies of many cities across the globe. Here are stunning images of New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

Manila, Philippines

caption A reveler wears glasses shaped as the year 2019 during the New Year’s Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 31, 2018. source REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A New Year’s Eve party in Manila in the Philippines.

Jakarta, Indonesia

In Jakarta, Indonesia, fireworks went off over the Lagoon Beach Ancol.

Vienna, Austria

caption Visitors expect fireworks at Vienna’s city hall during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the ‘Wiener Silvesterpfad’ event in Vienna, Austria, December 31, 2018. source REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

People wait for fireworks at city hall in Vienna, Austria.

Nairobi, Kenya

caption People walk past street vendors at the Uhuru Park grounds during the New Year celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People celebrating in Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Cairo, Egypt

caption People take part in a New Year celebrations in Cairo, Egypt December 31, 2018. source REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A celebration in Cairo, Egypt.

Paris, France

caption Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe during New Year’s celebrations in Paris, France, January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

In Paris, France, fireworks went off over the Arc de Triomphe.

Hong Kong

caption Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong.

London, England

caption Fireworks light up the sky around the London Eye wheel to welcome the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks around the London Eye in London, England.

Tokyo, Japan

caption A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2018. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, holding a traditional fox mask.

Berlin, Germany

caption Fireworks explode over the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Fireworks light up the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany.

Ahmedabad, India

caption School children hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2018. source REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children with balloons in Ahmedabad, India.

Moscow, Russia

caption Fireworks explode in the sky over the Kremlin during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Fireworks in Moscow, Russia.