18 reasons why New Year’s Eve is the worst holiday of the year

New Year’s Eve sounds great on the surface: Sparkly outfits, lively parties, and new beginnings. But think back: When was the last time you actually had fun on the last major holiday of the year?
From overcrowded and overpriced bars to hangovers and broken resolutions, here are the reasons why we think New Year’s Eve is really just the worst. Let’s all just stay in this year.
Food and drinks are WAY overpriced.
If you go out on New Year’s Eve, expect cocktails to cost double their normal price, and food portions to be smaller and more expensive than usual. Don’t even get us started on the cost of Champagne.
There’s so much pressure to have a good time.
Not only is there so much pressure to have fun, there’s so much pressure to attend a cool party or event. After all, no one wants FOMO.
There’s even more pressure to have someone to kiss at midnight.
If you don’t come to the party with a date, you’re either staring awkwardly at your shoes at midnight, or you kiss some random person at the bar. Neither is ideal.
It can be a horrible reminder of just how lonely you are when you’re single..
Imagine being stuck at a New Year’s party with mostly couples. Things tend to get awkward fast.
Everywhere is so. Darn. Crowded.
Times Square is the king of claustrophobia-inducing crowds; pretty much every bar and restaurant in town is going to be spilling over with party-goers.
It’s tough to find a cute outfit that’s also warm.
Let’s face it: Strappy party dresses may look great, but they’re not ideal for winter climates. We’d rather save the skimpy outfit for summertime shindigs.
You spend way too much on a sparkly, shiny dress you’ll probably never wear again.
Even if you do brave the cold to wear a New Year’s Eve outfit, it’s probably so bedazzled you won’t really be able to wear it on any other occasion during the year.
Parties start way too late.
Since the height of most New Year’s celebrations is midnight, most people won’t start going out until 9 or 10 p.m. We’d rather be in bed by that time.
No one looks good in those New Year’s Eve glasses.
These were a fun idea in the early ’00s when the two zeroes made perfect eyeglass frames, but now they’re just getting ridiculous (and hard to see with).
If you have kids, it’s almost impossible to convince them that 9 p.m. is midnight.
Unless you get rid of every clock in the house, they won’t be fooled by the fake Netflix countdown.
New Year’s food is usually all fried appetizers instead of a real meal.
Who decided that New Year’s Eve party foods would basically just be appetizers? It’s hard to fill up on pigs in a blanket and mozzarella sticks all night. Plus, the food usually runs out pretty quickly.
Does anyone really like drinking nothing but Champagne?
Prosecco and other sparkling wines? Sure. But real Champagne is either too bitter (the dry stuff), or tastes like carbonated fruit juice (the sweet version). Plus, who doesn’t get sick of all those bubbles after a while?
It really just revolves around drinking.
Christmas has presents. Halloween has costumes. But what does every single New Year’s Eve party revolve around? Getting drunk. Which means that for anyone who prefers to be sober for whatever reason, it can get lonely (and annoying).
The next day’s hangover is just not worth it.
If you do end up drinking, it will feel like each one of those Champagne bubbles is popping in your head the next day. Not the ideal way to start the new year.
The ball drop is a lame tradition.
Who decided that dropping a giant shiny ball a few feet would signal the start of the new year? It’s kinda lame.
If you really want to know why, here’s the history behind the New Year’s Eve ball.
Two words: Surge pricing.
If you want to take a taxi home after midnight on New Year’s, you’ll probably have a hard time finding one. So you turn to Uber, where you realize that prices have tripled.
No one actually keeps New Year’s resolutions.
Go to the gym more. Lose those last 10 pounds. Get a promotion at work.
We start the new year with all of these good intentions, but very rarely are those resolutions actually kept. And really, they just make us feel bad about ourselves.
After all that build-up, NYE is usually disappointing.
In the weeks leading up to the last night of the year, we know all of these reasons. But we still make New Year’s plans anyway, and the outcome usually ranges from “meh” to “I’m just going to stay in next year.”
