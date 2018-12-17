18 reasons why New Year’s Eve is the worst holiday of the year

caption For starters: Confetti takes forever to clean up. source Keith Bedford/ REUTERS

New Year’s Eve sounds great on the surface: Sparkly outfits, lively parties, and new beginnings. But think back: When was the last time you actually had fun on the last major holiday of the year?

From overcrowded and overpriced bars to hangovers and broken resolutions, here are the reasons why we think New Year’s Eve is really just the worst. Let’s all just stay in this year.

Food and drinks are WAY overpriced.

caption HOW much for that bottle of Champagne?? source The Art of Pics/ Shutterstock

If you go out on New Year’s Eve, expect cocktails to cost double their normal price, and food portions to be smaller and more expensive than usual. Don’t even get us started on the cost of Champagne.

There’s so much pressure to have a good time.

caption Did YOU get invited to a New Year’s Eve beach bonfire bash this year? source adriaticfoto/ Shutterstock

Not only is there so much pressure to have fun, there’s so much pressure to attend a cool party or event. After all, no one wants FOMO.

There’s even more pressure to have someone to kiss at midnight.

caption The coveted “good luck” kiss. source Unsplash/Jeremy Wong

If you don’t come to the party with a date, you’re either staring awkwardly at your shoes at midnight, or you kiss some random person at the bar. Neither is ideal.

It can be a horrible reminder of just how lonely you are when you’re single..

caption Drinking wine alone. source Andrii Kobryn/ Shutterstock

Imagine being stuck at a New Year’s party with mostly couples. Things tend to get awkward fast.

Everywhere is so. Darn. Crowded.

caption New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve. source lazyllama/ Shutterstock

Times Square is the king of claustrophobia-inducing crowds; pretty much every bar and restaurant in town is going to be spilling over with party-goers.

It’s tough to find a cute outfit that’s also warm.

caption All bundled up, but not dressed for a party. source Vera Petrunina/ Shutterstock

Let’s face it: Strappy party dresses may look great, but they’re not ideal for winter climates. We’d rather save the skimpy outfit for summertime shindigs.

You spend way too much on a sparkly, shiny dress you’ll probably never wear again.

Even if you do brave the cold to wear a New Year’s Eve outfit, it’s probably so bedazzled you won’t really be able to wear it on any other occasion during the year.

Parties start way too late.

caption It’s only 12:01 and they’re exhausted. source Pressmaster/ Shutterstock

Since the height of most New Year’s celebrations is midnight, most people won’t start going out until 9 or 10 p.m. We’d rather be in bed by that time.

No one looks good in those New Year’s Eve glasses.

caption Taking a selfie to document these silly glasses she’ll never wear again. source Yana Paskova/ Getty Images

These were a fun idea in the early ’00s when the two zeroes made perfect eyeglass frames, but now they’re just getting ridiculous (and hard to see with).

If you have kids, it’s almost impossible to convince them that 9 p.m. is midnight.

caption She’s way too awake for this. source Casezy Idea/ Shutterstock

Unless you get rid of every clock in the house, they won’t be fooled by the fake Netflix countdown.

New Year’s food is usually all fried appetizers instead of a real meal.

caption Ugh. source CK Ma/ Shutterstock

Who decided that New Year’s Eve party foods would basically just be appetizers? It’s hard to fill up on pigs in a blanket and mozzarella sticks all night. Plus, the food usually runs out pretty quickly.

Does anyone really like drinking nothing but Champagne?

caption Who doesn’t get sick of all those bubbles after a while? source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Prosecco and other sparkling wines? Sure. But real Champagne is either too bitter (the dry stuff), or tastes like carbonated fruit juice (the sweet version). Plus, who doesn’t get sick of all those bubbles after a while?

It really just revolves around drinking.

caption Everyone will have a drink in their hands. source astarot/ Shutterstock

Christmas has presents. Halloween has costumes. But what does every single New Year’s Eve party revolve around? Getting drunk. Which means that for anyone who prefers to be sober for whatever reason, it can get lonely (and annoying).

The next day’s hangover is just not worth it.

caption The guys from “The Hangover” get it. source Photo courtesy of Legendary Pictures

If you do end up drinking, it will feel like each one of those Champagne bubbles is popping in your head the next day. Not the ideal way to start the new year.

The ball drop is a lame tradition.

Who decided that dropping a giant shiny ball a few feet would signal the start of the new year? It’s kinda lame.

If you really want to know why, here’s the history behind the New Year’s Eve ball.

Two words: Surge pricing.

caption An Uber costs how much on New Year’s Eve? source MikeDotta/ Shutterstock

If you want to take a taxi home after midnight on New Year’s, you’ll probably have a hard time finding one. So you turn to Uber, where you realize that prices have tripled.

No one actually keeps New Year’s resolutions.

caption We start the new year with all of these good intentions… source Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Go to the gym more. Lose those last 10 pounds. Get a promotion at work.

We start the new year with all of these good intentions, but very rarely are those resolutions actually kept. And really, they just make us feel bad about ourselves.

After all that build-up, NYE is usually disappointing.

caption Was it worth it? source Unsplash/ian dooley

In the weeks leading up to the last night of the year, we know all of these reasons. But we still make New Year’s plans anyway, and the outcome usually ranges from “meh” to “I’m just going to stay in next year.”

