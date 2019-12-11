The 20 best US cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ranked

- source
- Brad Barket/Getty Images
- WalletHub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
- New York City came in first place.
- Denver, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada, rounded out the top three.
If you’re looking for an affordable place with tons of festive attractions to ring in the new year, here are 20 cities to add to your list.
WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:
- Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)
- Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)
- Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.
Here are the 20 best cities to count down to 2020 – as well as how they ranked in each of the three categories.
20. Louisville, Kentucky
- source
- Jacek Jasinski/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food rank: 23
Costs rank: 47
Safety and accessibility rank: 56
Total score: 54.88
19. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- source
- Sam Wagner/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 26
Costs: 71
Safety and accessibility: 13
Total score: 54.96
18. Birmingham, Alabama
- source
- ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Birmingham is home to low-cost, three-star hotel rooms on New Year’s Eve. Only Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has cheaper rooms, according to WalletHub.
Entertainment and food: 25
Costs: 1
Safety and accessibility: 97
Total score: 56.15
17. Seattle, Washington
- source
- Chris Kontoravdis/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 12
Costs: 87
Safety and accessibility: 86
Total score: 56.96
16. Buffalo, New York
- source
- Atomazul/Shutterstock
Buffalo came second for the lowest average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket, only second to Durham, North Carolina.
Entertainment and food: 22
Costs: 28
Safety and accessibility: 28
Total score: 58.21
15. Dallas, Texas
- source
- Alissala/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 16
Costs: 25
Safety and accessibility: 78
Total score: 58.48
14. New Orleans, Louisiana
Entertainment and food: 11
Costs: 72
Safety and accessibility: 92
Total score: 59.33
13. San Antonio, Texas
- source
- cheng cheng/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 18
Costs: 22
Safety and accessibility: 59
Total score: 59.66
12. Washington, DC
- source
- robmbrown/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 10
Costs: 91
Safety and accessibility: 43
Total score: 60.34
11. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- MarynaG/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 14
Costs: 78
Safety and accessibility: 40
Total score: 60.55
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- source
- gary718/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 13
Costs: 70
Safety and accessibility: 55
Total score: 61.30
9. Miami, Florida
- source
- Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach
After New York and San Francisco, Miami has the most restaurants per capita. The costs of its hotel rooms and party tickets are among the highest in the country, though.
Entertainment and food: 7
Costs: 95
Safety and accessibility: 42
Total score: 62.04
8. San Francisco, California
Entertainment and food: 2
Costs: 98
Safety and accessibility: 52
Total score: 62.59
7. Orlando, Florida
- source
- Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
Entertainment and food: 6
Costs: 48
Safety and accessibility: 99
Total score: 63.21
6. Atlanta, Georgia
- source
- Eugene Buchko/Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 5
Costs: 59
Safety and accessibility: 87
Total score: 64.20
5. Los Angeles, California
- source
- Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung
Entertainment and food: 3
Costs: 83
Safety and accessibility: 54
Total score: 65.98
4. San Diego, California
- source
- Dancestrokes / Shutterstock
Entertainment and food: 9
Costs: 67
Safety and accessibility: 12
Total score: 66.42
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
- source
- Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub
Entertainment and food: 4
Costs: 80
Safety and accessibility: 33
Total score: 67.47
2. Denver, Colorado
Entertainment and food: 8
Costs: 36
Safety and accessibility: 36
Total score: 67.71
1. New York, New York
- source
- Simon Dux Media/Shutterstock
New York tied with Las Vegas for the most nightlife options per capita. It also has the most restaurants per capita and the most luxury shops and gourmet-food stores per capita, according to WalletHub.
Entertainment and food: 1
Costs: 100
Safety and accessibility: 21
Total score: 67.79