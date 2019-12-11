The 20 best US cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ranked

caption New York City on New Year’s Eve. source Brad Barket/Getty Images

If you’re looking for an affordable place with tons of festive attractions to ring in the new year, here are 20 cities to add to your list.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)

Costs (average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)

Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the 20 best cities to count down to 2020 – as well as how they ranked in each of the three categories.

20. Louisville, Kentucky

caption Fireworks in Louisville. source Jacek Jasinski/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food rank: 23

Costs rank: 47

Safety and accessibility rank: 56

Total score: 54.88

19. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption Fireworks over Loring Park in Minneapolis. source Sam Wagner/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 26

Costs: 71

Safety and accessibility: 13

Total score: 54.96

18. Birmingham, Alabama

caption Downtown Birmingham. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Birmingham is home to low-cost, three-star hotel rooms on New Year’s Eve. Only Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has cheaper rooms, according to WalletHub.

Entertainment and food: 25

Costs: 1

Safety and accessibility: 97

Total score: 56.15

17. Seattle, Washington

caption New Year’s Eve in Seattle. source Chris Kontoravdis/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 87

Safety and accessibility: 86

Total score: 56.96

16. Buffalo, New York

caption Downtown Buffalo, New York, during early winter snow. source Atomazul/Shutterstock

Buffalo came second for the lowest average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket, only second to Durham, North Carolina.

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 28

Total score: 58.21

15. Dallas, Texas

caption Dallas at night. source Alissala/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 25

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 58.48

14. New Orleans, Louisiana

caption New Orleans nightlife. source Shutterstock / Jorg Hackemann

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 72

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 59.33

13. San Antonio, Texas

caption San Antonio’s river walk. source cheng cheng/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 22

Safety and accessibility: 59

Total score: 59.66

12. Washington, DC

caption The Washington Monument lit up by fireworks. source robmbrown/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 91

Safety and accessibility: 43

Total score: 60.34

11. Chicago, Illinois

caption Skating in downtown Chicago. source MarynaG/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 40

Total score: 60.55

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption Fireworks in Philadelphia. source gary718/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 55

Total score: 61.30

9. Miami, Florida

caption The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

After New York and San Francisco, Miami has the most restaurants per capita. The costs of its hotel rooms and party tickets are among the highest in the country, though.

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 95

Safety and accessibility: 42

Total score: 62.04

8. San Francisco, California

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 98

Safety and accessibility: 52

Total score: 62.59

7. Orlando, Florida

caption Fireworks at Disney World’s Cinderella Castle. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 48

Safety and accessibility: 99

Total score: 63.21

6. Atlanta, Georgia

caption Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. source Eugene Buchko/Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 59

Safety and accessibility: 87

Total score: 64.20

5. Los Angeles, California

caption A New Year’s Eve party in Los Angeles. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 83

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 65.98

4. San Diego, California

caption Palm trees in San Diego. source Dancestrokes / Shutterstock

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 12

Total score: 66.42

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption A New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 80

Safety and accessibility: 33

Total score: 67.47

2. Denver, Colorado

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 36

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 67.71

1. New York, New York

caption New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York City. source Simon Dux Media/Shutterstock

New York tied with Las Vegas for the most nightlife options per capita. It also has the most restaurants per capita and the most luxury shops and gourmet-food stores per capita, according to WalletHub.

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 67.79