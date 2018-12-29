An iconic NYC hotel is throwing an extravagant black-tie New Year’s Eve masquerade ball complete with aerialists and an open bar, and tickets start at $600

- source
- The Plaza Hotel/Facebook
- The Plaza, a five-star hotel overlooking Central Park, is one of the city’s most legendary and luxurious hotels.
- The hotel is throwing a lavish New Year’s Eve bash that will include aerialists, decadent desserts and hors d’oeuvres, live music, and of course, plenty of Champagne at an open bar.
- Tickets start at $1,200 for two people.
One of New York City’s most iconic hotels is hosting a New Year’s Eve party to remember.
The Plaza, a five-star hotel that overlooks Central Park, is holding a lavish black-tie masquerade ball on December 31, and it will include aerialists, live music, a decadent dinner and dessert, and of course, free-flowing Champagne. Tickets start at $1,200 for two people.
“Welcome 2019 with an evening fete unlike you’ve seen before,” reads the Plaza’s description of the event. “Just steps from the comfort of your room, embrace a black tie affair complete with delectable hors d’oeuvres, a decadent dinner and an evening of dancing under the legendary laylight in the selection of Fine Wines and Champagne.”
View this post on Instagram
With over a century of glamorous evenings, you won’t want to miss this year’s New Year's Eve Ball at the iconic Palm Court. Join us as we ring in 2019 in true Plaza fashion, featuring a premier open bar serving complimentary @krugchampagne, passed canapés, live entertainment, aerialists, and a grand buffet. For reservations, email palmcourt@fairmont.com or call 646.203.7746 Link in bio for more information.
The Plaza promises glitz, glamour, and a midnight balloon drop.
Read more: A luxury hotel in Times Square hosts a rooftop New Year’s Eve party where guests are only 150 feet from the ball drop and box seats cost up to $125,000
The party will take place at the hotel’s glamorous and iconic Palm Court, with its palm trees and soaring ceilings.
Tickets to the party start at $1,200 for two people, according to the Plaza’s website. But it appears that you’ll need to book a room at the Plaza to attend. As of the time of publication, New Year’s Eve packages in the hotel’s booking system start at $2,767, which includes a night in a deluxe king room, one admission to the Palm Court party (with each additional ticket costing $900), and a $100 in-room dining credit.