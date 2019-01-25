Here’s how much more a $75,000 salary in New York will get you in 25 other US cities

caption A $75,000 salary in Manhattan is equal to $121,561 in Los Angeles. source Astrakan Images/Getty

A $75,000 salary may not feel like a lot in New York City, but it could get you far elsewhere.

We used Bankrate’s cost of living calculator to find the equivalent of a $75,000 NYC salary in some of the biggest US cities.

$75,000 NYC salary in some of the biggest US cities. For example, a $75,000 salary in Manhattan is equal to $121,561 in Los Angeles.

To find out what $75,000 is worth in other US cities, we used Bankrate’s cost of living calculator, a tool that’s helpful if you’re moving to a new city and want to see what how far your current income will go.

The United States Office of Management and Budget has a list of the country’s biggest metros. We pulled the top 25 and plugged them into Bankrate’s cost of living calculator, using a $75,000 income in Manhattan as the constant variable. The calculator did not provide data for some big metros, including Riverside, California.

Below, see how much more a $75,000 salary in New York will get you in 25 other cities.

25. San Francisco, California

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $96,684

24. Washington, DC

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $116,178

23. San Diego, California

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $117,783

22. Boston, Massachusetts

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $118,191

20 (TIE). Los Angeles, California

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $121,561

20 (TIE). Seattle, Washington

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $121,561

19. Portland, Oregon

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $131,699

18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $142,720

17. Chicago, Illinois

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $146,773

16. Baltimore, Maryland

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $151,197

15. Miami, Florida

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $151,870

14. Denver, Colorado

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $155,611

13. Las Vegas, Nevada

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $157,625

12. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $157,625

11. Atlanta, Georgia

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $170,721

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $172,972

8 (TIE). Houston, Texas

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $173,676

8 (TIE). Orlando, Florida

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $173,676

7. Charlotte, North Carolina

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $176,919

6. Dallas, Texas

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $177,471

5. Phoenix, Arizona

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $177,842

4. Detroit, Michigan

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $178,961

3. St. Louis, Missouri

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $184,378

2. Tampa, Florida

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $186,190

1. San Antonio, Texas

What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $195,361