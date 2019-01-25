Here’s how much more a $75,000 salary in New York will get you in 25 other US cities

- source
- A $75,000 salary may not feel like a lot in New York City, but it could get you far elsewhere.
- We used Bankrate’s cost of living calculator to find the equivalent of a $75,000 NYC salary in some of the biggest US cities.
- For example, a $75,000 salary in Manhattan is equal to $121,561 in Los Angeles.
A $75,000 salary may not feel like a lot in New York City, but it could get you far elsewhere.
To find out what $75,000 is worth in other US cities, we used Bankrate’s cost of living calculator, a tool that’s helpful if you’re moving to a new city and want to see what how far your current income will go.
The United States Office of Management and Budget has a list of the country’s biggest metros. We pulled the top 25 and plugged them into Bankrate’s cost of living calculator, using a $75,000 income in Manhattan as the constant variable. The calculator did not provide data for some big metros, including Riverside, California.
Below, see how much more a $75,000 salary in New York will get you in 25 other cities.
25. San Francisco, California
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $96,684
24. Washington, DC
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $116,178
23. San Diego, California
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $117,783
22. Boston, Massachusetts
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $118,191
20 (TIE). Los Angeles, California
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $121,561
20 (TIE). Seattle, Washington
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $121,561
19. Portland, Oregon
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $131,699
18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $142,720
17. Chicago, Illinois
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $146,773
16. Baltimore, Maryland
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $151,197
15. Miami, Florida
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $151,870
14. Denver, Colorado
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $155,611
13. Las Vegas, Nevada
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $157,625
12. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $157,625
11. Atlanta, Georgia
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $170,721
10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $172,972
8 (TIE). Houston, Texas
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $173,676
8 (TIE). Orlando, Florida
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $173,676
7. Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $176,919
6. Dallas, Texas
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $177,471
5. Phoenix, Arizona
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $177,842
4. Detroit, Michigan
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $178,961
3. St. Louis, Missouri
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $184,378
2. Tampa, Florida
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $186,190
1. San Antonio, Texas
- source
What a $75,000 NYC salary is equivalent to: $195,361