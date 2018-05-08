Disgraced New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman to be replaced by State Solicitor Barbara Underwood

The new acting New York attorney general will be Barbara Underwood, who has served as state solicitor since 2007.

Underwood is replacing AG Eric Schneiderman, who suddenly resigned Monday night after four women accused him of physical abuse.

Underwood, who has served as Solicitor General since 2007, was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and has argued 20 cases before the Supreme Court.

Schneiderman – whose office became known for its work against sexual harassment and was prosecuting Harvey Weinstein – was immediately asked by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down after The New Yorker published a report Monday in which four women accused him of physical abuse.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Schneiderman denied the allegations and said it was an “honor” to serve the people of New York in his seven-year tenure.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” he said. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

The four women, two of them named and two who chose to stay anonymous, said they were romantically involved with Schneiderman and that he hit them without their consent. The two women named said they had to seek medical attention after the incidents.

Amy Spitalnick, press secretary for the office of Attorney General, tweeted the personnel announcement Tuesday morning and congratulated Underwood.

“This morning, I’m grateful to work with the best colleagues in the business – including Barbara Underwood, who will be acting NY AG,” Spitalnick said, adding, “The work continues.”