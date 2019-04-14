17 hot cars we can’t wait to see at the 2019 New York Auto Show

caption The 2020 Audi R8 supercar. source Audi

New York has long been one of the marquee events in the annual auto show calendar. It’s also the first major US show to take place after the annual super fest that is the Geneva Motor Show.

But don’t you worry. There’s still plenty of automotive hotness to go around.

Read more: 18 hot cars we can’t wait to see at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

For over 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been one of the largest car shows in the US and a place for carmakers to see and be seen.

While there are fewer fanciful concept cars to be seen, New York is expected to be a hotbed for new production models ranging from family sedans and compact SUVs to luxury cars and supercars.

Brands expected to make a splash includes Cadillac, Lincoln, Dodge, Ford, Audi, Mercedes, Acura, Hyundai, Subaru, Toyota, and Maserati.

Read more: We drove an all-new $90,000 Range Rover Velar SUV to see if it has what it takes to challenge Mercedes and BMW. Here’s the verdict.

The 2019 New York International Auto Show will be open to the public from April 19 to April 28 at the Javits Center.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the coolest and most important cars we expect to see at this year’s show:

The major US auto brands will be out in force this year. Cadillac will officially introduce its new CT5 sedan at the show.

source Cadillac

Lincoln is set to launch a new compact SUV called the Corsair.

source Lincoln

Lincoln’s parent company Ford will show off its new 2020 Escape compact crossover.

source Ford

The muscle car enthusiasts at Dodge will introduce a new Stars and Stripes Edition Challenger and…

source Dodge

… Charger in honor the US military.

source Dodge

Hyundai’s next generation’s Sonata midsize sedan will make its auto show debut in New York.

source Hyundai

The Korean automaker is also set to unveil a new small SUV called the Venue.

source Hyundai

Mercedes-AMG will introduce the high-performance CLA 35 along with…

source Mercedes-Benz

… Its next-generation GLS three-row SUV.

source Mercedes-Benz

The company is rumored to be unveiling a compact SUV to slot in between the GLC and the GLA.

source Mercedes-Benz

Toyota may be set to introduce a new generation of its hot-selling Highlander midsize SUV.

source Toyota

Subaru has teased the impending introduction of a new 2020 Outback crossover.

source Subaru

Porsche is expected to show off the new coupe variant of its Cayenne SUV.

source Porsche

Audi will show off its $215,000 Decennium Edition R8 supercar.

source Audi

Maserati will be at the show with an updated Levante SUV.

source Maserati

Honda’s Acura premium brand will introduce the new PMC Edition of its TLX sedan which will be handbuilt at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio alongside the NSX supercar.

source Acura

Finally, Infiniti will introduce a Signature Edition Q50 sedan to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary.