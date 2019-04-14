17 hot cars we can’t wait to see at the 2019 New York Auto Show

- source
- The New York Auto Show is one of the biggest and most historic car shows of the year.
- This year’s show will be more focused on everyday production models than fanciful concept cars.
- Brands expected to make a splash includes Cadillac, Lincoln, Dodge, Ford, Audi, Mercedes, Acura, Hyundai, Subaru, Toyota, and Maserati.
- The 2019 New York International Auto Show will be open to the public from April 19 to April 28 at the Javits Center.
New York has long been one of the marquee events in the annual auto show calendar. It’s also the first major US show to take place after the annual super fest that is the Geneva Motor Show.
But don’t you worry. There’s still plenty of automotive hotness to go around.
For over 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been one of the largest car shows in the US and a place for carmakers to see and be seen.
While there are fewer fanciful concept cars to be seen, New York is expected to be a hotbed for new production models ranging from family sedans and compact SUVs to luxury cars and supercars.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the coolest and most important cars we expect to see at this year’s show:
The major US auto brands will be out in force this year. Cadillac will officially introduce its new CT5 sedan at the show.
Lincoln is set to launch a new compact SUV called the Corsair.
Lincoln’s parent company Ford will show off its new 2020 Escape compact crossover.
The muscle car enthusiasts at Dodge will introduce a new Stars and Stripes Edition Challenger and…
… Charger in honor the US military.
Hyundai’s next generation’s Sonata midsize sedan will make its auto show debut in New York.
The Korean automaker is also set to unveil a new small SUV called the Venue.
Mercedes-AMG will introduce the high-performance CLA 35 along with…
… Its next-generation GLS three-row SUV.
The company is rumored to be unveiling a compact SUV to slot in between the GLC and the GLA.
Toyota may be set to introduce a new generation of its hot-selling Highlander midsize SUV.
Subaru has teased the impending introduction of a new 2020 Outback crossover.
Porsche is expected to show off the new coupe variant of its Cayenne SUV.
Audi will show off its $215,000 Decennium Edition R8 supercar.
Maserati will be at the show with an updated Levante SUV.
Honda’s Acura premium brand will introduce the new PMC Edition of its TLX sedan which will be handbuilt at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio alongside the NSX supercar.
Finally, Infiniti will introduce a Signature Edition Q50 sedan to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary.
