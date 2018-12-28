An apparent electrical emergency in New York turned the night sky bright blue and the visuals are eerie

The sky in New York City glowed an eerie bright blue on Thursday night, after an apparent transformer explosion at a Con Edison facility in Queens.

The New York Police Department’s 114th precinct said in a tweet that they are “Investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant.”

Twitter users captured the blue glow from the explosion.

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

#FDNY is investigating a transformer incident in Queens at a @ConEdison location. The Department has received numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018

It’s unclear if anyone lost power due to the explosion or if there were any injuries.

Meanwhile, travelers tweeted about an apparent power outage was reported at LaGuardia Airport. Electricity at the airport had been mostly restored as of around 10:30 p.m. ET, Port Authority representative Scott Ladd told INSIDER in an email Thursday night. Ladd said flight schedules at LaGuardia may be affected by the outage.

“Arriving flights are able to land, but some departures are being held up. Travelers are urged to check with their carriers for updated information on flight status,” he said.

INSIDER also reached out to Con Edison for more information.

Twitter users captured the blue glow in eerie photos and videos: